Norris' Deveaux a tough matchup for opponents

At 6-foot-6, Norris’ Trey Deveaux is a tough matchup inside for any Class B boys basketball opponent, and the senior’s 17.3 points per game scoring average, 54% shooting from the field and 6.7 rebounds per game reinforces that.
Deveaux, however, has perimeter skills that defenses also have to account for. Not surprising since Deveaux was more than a foot shorter than he is now when he was in middle school.
“I was like 5-5, pretty much everybody on our team was taller than me when I was in middle school,” said Deveaux, a second-team all-stater last season as a 6-4 junior when he helped lead the Titans to a spot in the Class B state tournament.
“I played a lot more on the perimeter then, so I’ve always had the guard skills,” he added. “But after I grew, I could play inside or outside.”
Now the second-ranked Titans (6-0) can use Deveaux wherever he fits best against a specific opponent, especially since they have a pair of 6-5 seniors along with him — Nebraska baseball recruit CJ Hood and Brayson Mueller — who are also scoring threats.
Mueller might be the Titans’ most improved player this season, going from averaging under one point per game as a junior to 14.3 points and a team-high eight rebounds per contest. Mueller hit 6 of 9 three-pointers on his way to a career-high 22 points in a 53-36 win over No. 5 Elkhorn on Saturday.
Norris went 3-0 last week, also winning the Waverly Holiday tournament with victories over C-1 No. 6 Lincoln Christian in the first round and B No. 6 Waverly in the finals. Waverly is at Norris for the regular-season matchup between the Eastern Midlands Conference rivals on Friday.
Hood, like Deveaux one of four returning starters from last season, averages 10.8 points per game and shoots 53% from the field.
A pair of 6-1 senior guards, Izaiah Pankoke-Johnson and Cade Rice, are also returning starters from a year ago. Rice averages a team-high 3.7 assists to go with 5.8 points per game. Pankoke-Johnson averaged 11.1 points per game last season, but was slowed in December by an early-season injury.
Deveaux's explosive athletic ability allows him to take over a game anytime, like he did in Norris’ season-opening win over Blair, scoring 25 of his 33 points in the second half.
But Hood and Mueller have taken pressure off Deveaux, and according to first-year Norris coach Jimmy Motz, that makes both Deveaux and the Titans as a team more effective.
“Trey’s doing a lot more than scoring it. He’s been better both rebounding and on the defensive end the last two or three games,” said Motz, a former Super-State player at Lincoln Northeast who later played at Creighton. Motz was the coach at Columbus the past five seasons before making the move to Norris.
“He’s doing a better job recognizing defenses and realizing he’s going to see double- and triple-teams this year,” Motz added. “He understands he doesn’t have to do everything for us, we’ve got other weapons and he can just let the game come to him instead of forcing things.”
With the AAU season disrupted because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Deveaux’s college basketball recruiting suffered a setback. But he kept his basketball game moving in the right direction with individual workouts with basketball professional Thomas Viglianco and diligent work in the weight room.
He also went back out for football in the fall after sitting out as a junior to focus on his basketball game. He impressed enough as a tight end/defensive end to receive a walk-on offer from Nebraska and a scholarship offer from Wayne State.
“The plan right now is to play basketball (in college), but we have a long road ahead and we’ll see where that takes me,” Deveaux said. “Football has helped me a lot in basketball. That physical aspect of being able to body people up inside and being able to stay balanced on your shot when you get hit, it’s been good for all of that.”