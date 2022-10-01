Norris edges Beatrice on homecoming night

Beatrice and Norris once again came down to the final possession, but it was the visiting Titans that prevailed in the end.

A game-winning field goal attempt at the end of regulation missed its mark, giving the Titans a 14-13 win on Beatrice’s homecoming night.

It was the Orangemen that got off to a hot start, taking a 13-0 lead in the first quarter.

Norris got the ball to start the game and the Beatrice defense held them to a three and out. After the punt, Beatrice took over at their own 49 yard line.

Deegan Nelson started the drive with a long run, but half of it was taken away due to a holding penalty. Quarterback Shelton Crawford then hit Tucker Timmerman for 19 yards. Four tough runs by Nelson set up an eventual two yard touchdown run by Kale Koch. The extra point was blocked, keeping the Beatrice lead at 6-0.

Norris’ offense went three and out again on their next drive and the Orangemen started their next drive at their own 46. They converted one first down, but were eventually forced to punt and Trey Henning’s punt pinned the Titans at their own 5 yard line.

Norris was forced into a fourth and one situation deep in their own territory and the Beatrice defense came up with the stop, giving their offense the ball back at the Norris 14.

Three runs by Nelson, including a three yard touchdown run, extended the Beatrice lead to 13-0.

Beatrice’s defense would force a three and out, but on the ensuing punt was recovered by Norris, giving them the ball back at their own 36 yard line.

Three plays later, quarterback Jarrett Behrends found Micah Langston for a 52 yard touchdown pass, cutting their deficit to 13-7.

The Orangemen would turn the ball over on downs on their next drive and gave the Titans the ball back at their own 42. The Titans would go three and out with Beatrice’s Mason Leonard getting a big sack, forcing Norris to punt.

The two teams continued to trade punts the remainder of the half and the Orangemen maintained a 13-7 lead at half time.

Beatrice started the second half with the ball and put together a lengthy 18-play drive using mostly running plays, but in a goal to go situation, Norris’ JT Druba came away with an interception, ending the Beatrice scoring threat.

Three plays later, Behrends found Blake Macklin for an 80 yard touchdown pass. They made the extra point, giving the Titans their first lead of the game at 14-13.

Beatrice once again took their next drive into Norris territory, but a holding penalty and a sack forced the Orangemen to punt. Henning came through again with a punt pinning the Titans down at their own 1 yard line.

Norris got one first down, but were then forced to punt and Beatrice got good field position at the Norris 44 yard line. A pass from Crawford to Timmerman followed by a run by Nelson set Beatrice up first and goal.

Beatrice would be held out of the end zone and a 27 yard field goal attempt by Trevin Lang missed its mark, preserving the 14-13 win for the Titans.

Beatrice falls 2-4 on the season and will play at Crete Thursday night. Norris will host Omaha Gross next Friday.

Other Sunland scores

Parkview Christian 43, Pawnee City 16

Sterling 24, Dorchester 18

Meridian 56, Lewiston 52