Norris falls to Elkhorn in state semis

LINCOLN -- The third time was a charm for the Elkhorn Antlers against Norris Friday in the semifinals of the Class B State Tournament.
Elkhorn, who had lost to Norris twice during the season, defeated the Titans 49-33 Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln.
The Antlers used a 1-3-1 defense the entire game. They created turnovers early which allowed them to jump out to a 10-0 lead.
Norris scored just two points in the first quarter and two points in the second quarter, allowing Elkhorn to build a 22-4 lead at the half.
Elkhorn got their lead to as big as 24 in the third quarter. The Titans would finally get some offense going in the fourth quarter and dwindled their deficit down to 14, but never closer as Elkhorn went on to win 49-33.
The Titans were the No. 1 seed in Class B, but head coach Jimmy Motz said when you get to the state tournament, anything can happen.
"We knew we were going to get (Elkhorn's) best shot and I think they just played with more bounce than they've played here recently," Motz said. "Their athleticism and their length --they were very active in their zone and I just thought at times in the first quarter, we had a couple turnovers to start the game and things kind of snowballed."
Motz said when you just make one field goal in the entire first half, it's tough to overcome.
"You're not going to win," Motz said. "We had some looks and the ball didn't go in. (Elkhorn) made some shots, but I commended our kids because they kept battling and fighting until the very end. But my hats off to Elkhorn. Any EMC game is a tough game and I just thought with their length and size -- they did a lot of good things and made more plays than us."
Trey Deveaux scored the first nine points for Norris and led the way with 13 total points. Izaiah Pankoke-Johnson had eight points while Dane Small had five, C.J. Hood had three and Brayson Mueller and Cade Rice had two each.
Elkhorn was led by Drew Christon and Dane Petersen, who had 14 points each.
It was the final game for seven Norris seniors, the majority of which played significant minutes this season.
This was Motz' first year coaching at Norris. He previously coached at Columbus and said he hadn't been enjoying coaching the last couple years, but this group of Norris seniors made him love it again.
"They made it fun for me again," Motz said. "To have this group my first year and the buy in to make this run was huge. We made a huge step just getting to Friday of this thing. I told them I love them and that I'm proud of them and they made it fun for me again."
Motz also commended the team for all the adversity they dealt with, including having three coaches in four year, having to fight through a pandemic and having to start practice two weeks late because of that pandemic.
"We had a great year," Motz said. "These kids have been through a lot. They've been through more than I've been through in 38 years. So that tells you a lot about their character and drive and their willingness to be part of this team. They grew up a lot in the last year because of all the things they've had to go through."
Elkhorn will play for the state championship at 2 p.m. on Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena against Beatrice/Waverly.