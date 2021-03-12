Norris falls to Elkhorn in state semis

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"You're not going to win," Motz said. "We had some looks and the ball didn't go in. (Elkhorn) made some shots, but I commended our kids because they kept battling and fighting until the very end. But my hats off to Elkhorn. Any EMC game is a tough game and I just thought with their length and size -- they did a lot of good things and made more plays than us."

Trey Deveaux scored the first nine points for Norris and led the way with 13 total points. Izaiah Pankoke-Johnson had eight points while Dane Small had five, C.J. Hood had three and Brayson Mueller and Cade Rice had two each.

Elkhorn was led by Drew Christon and Dane Petersen, who had 14 points each.

It was the final game for seven Norris seniors, the majority of which played significant minutes this season.

This was Motz' first year coaching at Norris. He previously coached at Columbus and said he hadn't been enjoying coaching the last couple years, but this group of Norris seniors made him love it again.

"They made it fun for me again," Motz said. "To have this group my first year and the buy in to make this run was huge. We made a huge step just getting to Friday of this thing. I told them I love them and that I'm proud of them and they made it fun for me again."