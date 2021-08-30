Norris falls to Elkhorn in top 10 battle

Hausmann hit Blake Macklin for a 15-yard touchdown on the first play of the fourth quarter, then Colton Wahlstrom for a 27-yard score to give Norris an 18-17 lead. But the Titans couldn’t convert any of their two-point attempts throughout the game, which left the door open for Elkhorn.

Norris held the lead with six minutes to play before Elkhorn got its signature drive right when it needed it, leading to Houck’s game-winning field goal. The Titans couldn’t mount a final drive in the last minute of the game.

“I thought our defense played lights out, especially in the second half giving up only three points,” Twarling said. “But it still comes down to one or two plays, and if we get a stop on one of those, it’s a different game.”

Wilber-Clatonia gets big win in opener

WILBER-- Wilber-Clatonia built a big lead in the first half and was able to hang on in the second half in a 34-20 win over Hastings St. Cecelia Friday night at Wilber-Clatonia High School.

The Wolverines led 27-7 at the half. The scored another touchdown in the third quarter to go up 34-7. Hastings St. Cecelia outscored Wilber-Clatonia 13-0 in the final quarter, but it wouldn't be enough.