Norris falls to Elkhorn in top 10 battle

FIRTH — Class B No. 5 Elkhorn may have lost quite a bit of firepower from last year’s state championship team, but the Antlers picked up right where they left off at the start of Friday’s season-opening 20-18 win at No. 7 Norris.
The Antlers capped a physical 14-play, 89-yard drive with an 18-yard Cole Houck field goal with 53 seconds left to earn the win.
Longtime head coach Mark Wortman retired after last season, and Elkhorn graduated a successful senior class, including Gannon Gragert, Drew Christo and Aiden Young. But that didn’t stop the Antlers from doing something they didn’t do even last season: beat Norris in the season opener.
“In the third quarter, they came out and gave us everything we could take, because Coach (Ty Twarling) does a great job with their guys,” first-year Elkhorn coach Dan Feickert said. “But then we settled in with that one long drive that got us that last field goal, and that’s Elkhorn football. That’s what we do.”
Elkhorn also started the game strong with a 15-play, 80-yard drive that included 14 run plays. Hayden Stec capped it off with a 1-yard scoring run. Quarterback Connor Hunt then hit Dane Petersen for an 80-yard touchdown pass to build the lead to 14-0.
Norris senior quarterback Cooper Hausmann got Norris on the board in the second quarter with a 1-yard touchdown run on fourth-and-goal. The teams were scoreless in the third quarter, but Hausmann turned to his arm in the fourth quarter for a pair of touchdown passes to give the Titans the lead.
Hausmann hit Blake Macklin for a 15-yard touchdown on the first play of the fourth quarter, then Colton Wahlstrom for a 27-yard score to give Norris an 18-17 lead. But the Titans couldn’t convert any of their two-point attempts throughout the game, which left the door open for Elkhorn.
Norris held the lead with six minutes to play before Elkhorn got its signature drive right when it needed it, leading to Houck’s game-winning field goal. The Titans couldn’t mount a final drive in the last minute of the game.
“I thought our defense played lights out, especially in the second half giving up only three points,” Twarling said. “But it still comes down to one or two plays, and if we get a stop on one of those, it’s a different game.”
Wilber-Clatonia gets big win in opener
WILBER-- Wilber-Clatonia built a big lead in the first half and was able to hang on in the second half in a 34-20 win over Hastings St. Cecelia Friday night at Wilber-Clatonia High School.
The Wolverines led 27-7 at the half. The scored another touchdown in the third quarter to go up 34-7. Hastings St. Cecelia outscored Wilber-Clatonia 13-0 in the final quarter, but it wouldn't be enough.
Coy Rosentreader was 9 of 17 passing for the Wolverines for 154 yards and two touchdowns. He did throw one interception. He also had 14 rushes for 38 yards and a touchdown.
Mason Combs ran the ball seven times for 81 yards and a touchdown and had three receptions for 50 yards and a touchdown. He also had an 83 yard kickoff return for a touchdown. Houston Broz had two receptions for 53 yards and a touchdown while Quinn Palmer had one reception for 28 yards.
Wilber-Clatonia is now 1-0 on the season and will have another tough test on Friday when they host Sutton.
Tri County beats JCC in season opener
Tri County made it all the way to the state semifinals last year and their quest to make a repeat run got off to a good start with a 36-18 win over Johnson County Central Friday night in Tecumseh.
The game was tied 6-6 after one quarter and 12-12 at half time, but Tri County scored a touchdown in the third quarter before outscoring JCC 16-6 in the fourth quarter to get the 36-18 win.
Colton Janssen ran the ball 10 times for 36 yards and three touchdowns in the game while Dusty Kapke ran the ball nine times for 46 yards and Grant Lewandowski ran the ball 11 times for 68 yards.
Janssen was also 4 of 5 passing for 82 yards and a touchdown while Kapke was 2 of 3 passing for 51 yards and a touchdown.
Lewandowski had three receptions for 67 yards and a touchdown while Colton Bales had two receptions for 66 yards and a touchdown.
Tri County is now 1-0 on the season and will be in action again on Friday when they host Weeping Water.
Other Sunland scores
WEEPING WATER 44, FREEMAN 38
ADAMS—Hunter Mortimer was Weeping Water's leading passer and rusher, accumulating 92 pass yards, one passing touchdown, 83 rushing yards and one rushing touchdown.
Weeping Water 8 14 14 8 -- 44
Freeman 6 24 0 8 -- 38
WW--14 run (Mortimer run)
F--Archer 4 run (conversion failed)
F--Archer 21 run (Niles run)
F--Ruse 7 run (Niles run)
WW--Essary 73 kickoff return (Essary run)
WW--Mortimer 39 pass from Essary (conversion failed)
F--Niles 42 pass from Ruse (Archer run)
WW--Mortimer 35 run (conversion failed)
WW--Essary 70 pass from Mortimer (two-point conversion)
F--Niles 27 pass from Ruse (Niles run)
WW--Rhodes 38 pass (Rhodes run)
BDS 34, DILLER-ODELL 20
ODELL—Easton Weber ran nine times for 151 yards and two touchdowns, while Jaron Norder scored three times on 11 carries for 97 yards to lead the Eagles. Cooper Ebeling completed 16-of-34 passes for 68 yards and Teghan Rosebaugh rushed six times for 41 yards for the Griffins.
BDS 14 14 6 0 -- 34
Diller-Odell 0 0 0 20 -- 20
BDS--Norder 12 run (Weber pass from Nelson)
BDS--Weber 34 run (run failed)
BDS--Norder 6 run (pass failed)
BDS--Weber 61 run (Norder run)
BDS--Norder 8 run (run failed)
D-O--Rosebaugh 3 run (Morgan pass from Wendland)
D-O--Morgan 7 pass from Arnold (run failed)
D-O--Rosebaugh 15 run (pass failed)
MERIDIAN 46, DORCHESTER 28
DORCHESTER--Meridian rushed for 264 yards, led by Dylan Peterson with 152 yards on 21 attempts and two touchdowns.
Meridian 24 8 14 0 -- 46
Dorchester 0 8 6 14 -- 28
MER--Peterson 2 (Herrera kick)
MER--Dennis 22 pass from Peterson (Herrera kick)
MER--Sones 21 fumble return (Herrera kick)
DOR--Gonzalez 2 run (Gonzalez kick)
MER--Peterson 8 run (Herrera kick)
DOR--Ladely 39 pass from Drake (Gonzalez kick)
MER--Adam 14 run (Herrera kick)
MER--Adam 2 run (Herrera kick failed)
DOR--Tachovsky 9 run (Gonzalez kick)
DOR--Tachovsky 6 run (Gonzalez kick failed)
MINDEN 49, FAIRBURY 8
MINDEN—The Whipppets put up 333 yards of total offense, with both Carter Harsin and Austin Lutkemeier scoring two touchdowns.
Fairbury 0 0 0 8 -- 8
Minden 22 13 7 7 -- 49
MIN--Fries 14 run (Ciprian kick)
MIN--54 fumble return (Lutkemeier run)
MIN--Lutkemeier 8 run (Lutkemeier run)
MIN--Lutkemeier 2 run (kick failed)
MIN--Harsin 1 run (Ciprian kick)
MIN--Harsin 35 run (Ciprian kick)
MIN--Kuehn 2 run (Ciprian kick)
FAI--92 kickoff return (McCown kick)
TRI COUNTY 36, JOHNSON COUNTY CENTRAL 18
TECUMSEH--Christopher Janssen scored three touchdowns to lead the Trojans.
Tri County 6 6 8 16 -- 36
Johnson County Central 6 6 6 0 -- 18
JCC--23 pass from Holthus (conversion failed)
TC--Lewandowski 15 pass from Kapke (conversion failed)
JCC--Schuster 9 pass from Holthus (conversion failed)
TC--Bales 30 pass from Janssen (conversion failed)
TC--Janssen 9 run (Janssen run)
TC--Janssen 6 run (Lewandowski run)
TC--Janssen 2 run (Janssen run)
JCC--Jones 15 pass from Speckmann (conversion failed)
HTRS 62, Southern 18
Sterling 61, Hampton 6