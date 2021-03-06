Norris falls to Elkhorn North in state championship game.

The Norris Titans hold the Class B Girls Basketball Runner-Up Trophy after the Girls B Championship on Saturday, March 6th, 2021, in Lincoln, Neb.
Norris players head to the sideline after the Elkhorn North Wolves defeat the Titans, 46-33, in the Girls B Championship on Saturday, March 6th, 2021, in Lincoln, Neb.
Norris’ Molly Ramsey shoots over a defender during the second half Elkhorn North Wolves defeat the Norris Titans, 46-33, in the Girls B Championship on Saturday, March 6th, 2021, in Lincoln, Neb.
Norris’ Madison Collier drives along the baseline during the second half as the Elkhorn North Wolves defeat the Norris Titans, 46-33, in the Girls B Championship on Saturday, March 6th, 2021, in Lincoln, Neb.
The Titan bench reacts to a Norris basket during the second half as the Elkhorn North Wolves defeat the Norris Titans, 46-33, in the Girls B Championship on Saturday, March 6th, 2021, in Lincoln, Neb.
The Norris cheerleaders hold up signs during a timeout at the Girls B Championship on Saturday, March 6th, 2021, in Lincoln, Neb.
Norris’ Molly Ramsey (11) reacts to Madison Collier’s (20) steal that lead to a Titan basket late in the third quarter as the Elkhorn North Wolves defeat the Norris Titans, 46-33, in the Girls B Championship on Saturday, March 6th, 2021, in Lincoln, Neb.
Norris’ Brianna Stai and Kalli Kroeker react to a Titan basket and foul call late in the third quarter as the Elkhorn North Wolves defeat the Norris Titans, 46-33, in the Girls B Championship on Saturday, March 6th, 2021, in Lincoln, Neb.
Norris’ Gracie Kircher scores after the Titans force a turnover late in the third quarter as the Elkhorn North Wolves defeat the Norris Titans, 46-33, in the Girls B Championship on Saturday, March 6th, 2021, in Lincoln, Neb.
Norris’ Madison Collier (middle) grabs a steal late in the third quarter as the Elkhorn North Wolves defeat the Norris Titans, 46-33, in the Girls B Championship on Saturday, March 6th, 2021, in Lincoln, Neb.
Norris’ Molly Ramsey reacts after drawing a foul on a layup during the second half as the Elkhorn North Wolves defeat the Norris Titans, 46-33, in the Girls B Championship on Saturday, March 6th, 2021, in Lincoln, Neb.
Norris’ Kalli Kroeker reaches for a loose ball during the second half as the Elkhorn North Wolves defeat the Norris Titans, 46-33, in the Girls B Championship on Saturday, March 6th, 2021, in Lincoln, Neb.
Norris’ Gracie Kircher shoots near the basket during the second half as the Elkhorn North Wolves defeat the Norris Titans, 46-33, in the Girls B Championship on Saturday, March 6th, 2021, in Lincoln, Neb.
Norris’ Molly Ramsey reacts after a Titan basket as the Elkhorn North Wolves defeat the Norris Titans, 46-33, in the Girls B Championship on Saturday, March 6th, 2021, in Lincoln, Neb.
Norris’ Brianna Stai drives into the lane during the second half Elkhorn North Wolves defeat the Norris Titans, 46-33, in the Girls B Championship on Saturday, March 6th, 2021, in Lincoln, Neb.
The Norris student section attempts to distract a free throw shot during the first half as the Elkhorn North Wolves defeat the Norris Titans, 46-33, in the Girls B Championship on Saturday, March 6th, 2021, in Lincoln, Neb.
The Norris bench reacts after a Titan basket during he first half as the Elkhorn North Wolves defeat the Norris Titans, 46-33, in the Girls B Championship on Saturday, March 6th, 2021, in Lincoln, Neb.
The Norris Titans get fired up during the announcement of the starting lineups prior to tipoff of the Girls B Championship on Saturday, March 6th, 2021, in Lincoln, Neb.
Norris’ Brianna Stai runs onto the court prior to tipoff of the Girls B Championship on Saturday, March 6th, 2021, in Lincoln, Neb.
Luke Nichols/Daily Sun sports editor
LINCOLN -- The recently hot shooting Norris Titans went ice cold on Saturday.
The Titans fell to Elkhorn North 46-33 in the Class B State Championship game at Pinnacle Bank Arena, giving them their fourth state runner-up finish in the last eight years.
The Titans fell behind early. Elkhorn North quickly jumped out to a 9-1 lead in the first quarter. Norris fought back to tie it at 13-13 in the second quarter, but the Wolves finished the quarter on a 6-0 run to make it 19-13 at half.
The Wolves immediately extended their lead to nine at the beginning of the third quarter. Norris would get back within five, but never get any closer.
Titan coach Mark Hagerman said they were forced to play catch up from the very beginning after spotting Elkhorn North eight points, but was happy with how his team kept playing.
"I'm proud how we kept battling back," Hagerman said. "We were always playing catch up and couldn't quite get there, but I'm certainly proud of the kids and how they battled all day."
After knocking down 11 three pointers in their tournament opener on Tuesday and six more threes in the semifinals on Friday, Norris was just 2 of 25 from three point range in Saturday's championship game.
"Yowser," Hagerman said after hearing his team's three point percentage. "Really cold shooting."