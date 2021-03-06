Norris falls to Elkhorn North in state championship game.

Despite the poor shooting, Hagerman said he was still happy with the shot selection.

"I really felt good about the shots," Hagerman said. "We were running a spread offense and I just felt like we weren't getting to our spots to catch and shoot. Maybe give Elkhorn North credit for pushing us out further than what we might be used to, but we weren't catching the ball on the line ready to shoot and maybe the hesitation was part of the struggle."

Despite having her minutes limited because of foul trouble, Molly Ramsey led the way for Norris with 14 points. She picked up her third foul with 4:46 left in the second quarter and picked up her fourth foul with 7:46 left in the fourth quarter.

Hagerman said Ramsey had a great game despite the foul trouble, but said it did hurt not having her in the game for long periods of time.

"It hurts the team because of her energy and what she brings as a leader," Hagerman said. "She was able to play quite bit and then got her fourth. We got down to the five minute mark and decided she's got to be in there. She's a smart player, so she can handle that. And then she finished the game. But yeah, it had a little impact on us."

Brianna Stai had nine for Norris while Madison Collier had five, Gracie Kircher had four and Kalli Kroeker had one.