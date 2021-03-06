 Skip to main content
Norris falls to Elkhorn North in state championship game.
Norris falls to Elkhorn North in state championship game.

LINCOLN -- The recently hot shooting Norris Titans went ice cold on Saturday.

The Titans fell to Elkhorn North 46-33 in the Class B State Championship game at Pinnacle Bank Arena, giving them their fourth state runner-up finish in the last eight years.

The Titans fell behind early. Elkhorn North quickly jumped out to a 9-1 lead in the first quarter. Norris fought back to tie it at 13-13 in the second quarter, but the Wolves finished the quarter on a 6-0 run to make it 19-13 at half.

The Wolves immediately extended their lead to nine at the beginning of the third quarter. Norris would get back within five, but never get any closer.

Titan coach Mark Hagerman said they were forced to play catch up from the very beginning after spotting Elkhorn North eight points, but was happy with how his team kept playing. 

"I'm proud how we kept battling back," Hagerman said. "We were always playing catch up and couldn't quite get there, but I'm certainly proud of the kids and how they battled all day."

After knocking down 11 three pointers in their tournament opener on Tuesday and six more threes in the semifinals on Friday, Norris was just 2 of 25 from three point range in Saturday's championship game.

"Yowser," Hagerman said after hearing his team's three point percentage. "Really cold shooting."

Despite the poor shooting, Hagerman said he was still happy with the shot selection.

"I really felt good about the shots," Hagerman said. "We were running a spread offense and I just felt like we weren't getting to our spots to catch and shoot. Maybe give Elkhorn North credit for pushing us out further than what we might be used to, but we weren't catching the ball on the line ready to shoot and maybe the hesitation was part of the struggle."

Despite having her minutes limited because of foul trouble, Molly Ramsey led the way for Norris with 14 points. She picked up her third foul with 4:46 left in the second quarter and picked up her fourth foul with 7:46 left in the fourth quarter.

Hagerman said Ramsey had a great game despite the foul trouble, but said it did hurt not having her in the game for long periods of time. 

"It hurts the team because of her energy and what she brings as a leader," Hagerman said. "She was able to play quite  bit and then got her fourth. We got down to the five minute mark and decided she's got to be in there. She's a smart player, so she can handle that. And then she finished the game. But yeah, it had a little impact on us."

Brianna Stai had nine for Norris while Madison Collier had five, Gracie Kircher had four and Kalli Kroeker had one.

Grace Thompson led the way for Elkhorn North with 14 points. Freshman Britt Prince, who averages 23.4 points per game for the Wolves, had 13 points and 14 rebounds.

"It is hard (to defend Britt Prince)," Hagerman said. "She moves well with and without the ball. They do a good job of screening for her and her teammates do a really great job for her and obviously she's a good player."

Elkhorn North wins a state championship in their first year of existence.

"Congratulations to them," Hagerman said. "To open up a new school and have kids coming in from different schools and collectively putting together a team-- I'm very proud of them. They represented the conference with nothing but class and they'll obviously be good for a while."  

It was the final game for Norris seniors Molly Ramsey, Matthea Boon, Madison Collier, Brianna Stai and Kalli Kroeker. Hagerman got emotional as he talked about their contributions to Norris girls basketball.

"They mean the world to us," Hagerman said of the seniors. "They've been the heart and soul of our program for four years. They do so much for our school -- not just basketball. It's just a great group of kids to be able to work with. and to have a season like they did this year -- I'm very proud of them. They played hard and did everything we wanted them to. I was pretty spoiled as a coach to have that group. I'm going to miss them."

