LINCOLN — Elkhorn North looked the part of a two-time defending state champion Thursday at the girls state basketball tournament.

And as expected, Britt Prince led the way.

The highly recruited junior guard had 28 points and 13 rebounds in a 60-40 first-round win over Norris at Pinnacle Bank Arena. The 23-1 Wolves advance to a 1:30 p.m. semifinal Friday in quest of a third straight Class B title.

The Titans, seeking their first championship, finish 16-10.

Norris, playing its fellow Eastern Midlands Conference member for a third time, did its best to slow the pace. Chants of "This is boring!" rang out from the Wolves' student section.

The Titans led 8-7 after the first quarter but the Wolves started to pull away in the second.

Elkhorn North took the lead for good at 14-13 on a pair of Prince free throws. She scored 11 in the quarter, capping it with a 3-pointer from the top of the key at the buzzer.

Holding a 25-16 edge at halftime, the Wolves extended their advantage in the third quarter. Grace Thompson scored seven points and Reese Booth sank four free throws as Elkhorn North carried a 43-27 lead into the fourth quarter.

Prince, who has more than 30 collegiate scholarship offers, scored 10 in the final period to finish off the victory.

"I thought she cut loose today pretty good," said her mom and coach Ann Prince. "She wants to get her teammates involved and play basketball the way it's supposed to be played."

The coach added the difficulty in beating the same team three times.

"It's really tough," she said. "I know how good they are and I've had them No. 3 in my ratings all season."

​​Britt credited Norris for its quick start.

"They're really tough offensively and defensively," she said. "They came out and hit a lot of shots."

She added the Wolves turned up their intensity after halftime.

"Our defense was really good in the second half," she said. "That's what got it done for us today."

Murphy finished with 14 points, including nine in the first half when Norris was staying close.

Anistyn Rice scored 13 for the Titans.

Norris (16-10).............. 8 8 11 13 — 40 Elkhorn North (23-1)... 7 18 18 17 — 60 N: Anistyn Rice 13, Nicole Keetle 2, Grayson Piening 3, Ade Tidball 3, Gracie Kircher 3, Grace Kohler 2, Ella Johnson 8, Sage Burbach 6. EN: Reese Booth 7, Britt Prince 28, Grace Thompson 7, Sydney Stodden 4, McKenna Murphy 14.

Lady O plays Sidney in late game

The Beatrice girls also opened their state tournament Thursday night against Sidney, but that game was not over by press time.

Beatrice (17-4) is the No. 6 seed in Class B and they played No. 3 seed Sidney (24-2) at 7:45 p.m. Thursday at Pinnacle Bank Arena. For those results, visit us online at beatricedailysun.com

With a win, Beatrice would play at 3:15 p.m. on Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena against the winner of No. 2 seed Omaha Skutt (23-0) and No. 7 seed Waverly (17-7).

The Class B State Championship is scheduled for Saturday at 1 p.m. at PBA.