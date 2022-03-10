Norris falls to familiar foe, Elkhorn North, in state semis

LINCOLN -- Norris girls coach Mark Hagerman vows that someday, they're going to get Elkhorn North, but it wasn't on Thursday in the state semifinals.

In a rematch of last year's Class B State Championship game, the Lady Titans fell to the defending champs 68-52, ending the Lady Titans' season.

Elkhorn North is only in its second year of existence, but Norris has played them six times in that span since the two teams are in the same conference. Elkhorn North has won all six meetings, including the two Eastern Midlands Conference Championships as well as the two state tournament match ups.

Thursday's semifinal game wasn't nearly as close as the conference championship game, where Elkhorn North was able to hold off Norris 43-37.

The Lady Wolves jumped out to a 20-12 lead in the first quarter and led 32-22 at half time. They extended their lead to 50-34 in the third quarter. Norris got back within 11 in the fourth quarter, but never closer as Elkhorn North went on to win 68-52.

Elkhorn North was led by sophomore sensation Britt Prince, who had 29 points in the game. Prince averages 24.2 points per game and was the dominating force that led the Wolves to their state title in 2021 as a freshman.

Hagerman said they knew Prince would get her points, but what got them was Grace Thompson adding 21 points.

"(Grace Thompson) went off for a lot of transition points," Hagerman said. "Our transition defense was not good and with the run outs -- they leak her out and it was like a lay up drill for her. She's one that hurts us. She's a good player and you add her with Prince and it's trouble."

Prince's ability to attack the basket got her to the free throw line. She converted 17 free throws in the game.

"She's just good," Hagerman said of Prince. "She's got it all. Our game plan was to let her have her 25 points and make the others beat us, but boy that blew up didn't it. They've got a good group with a lot of weapons. Good luck to them. As an EMC school, if you're going to lose to anybody, I guess it's good to lose to them."

Delaney White had 12 points for Norris while Sydney Jelinek had 11, Sage Burbach had nine, Anistyn Rice and Grayson Piening had six each and Sophia Talero and Gracie Kircher had four each.

Norris finishes with a 21-5 record and a third consecutive state tournament appearance. Three of Norris' five losses came against Elkhorn North and one was to Omaha Skutt, who will play Elkhorn North for the state title on Saturday. The other loss was to Scottsbluff.

Hagerman began to choke up as he reflected on the season as a whole.

"It's just a great group of kids," Hagerman said. "They work hard and when people asked me what our goals were this year, we told them we need to be in the same position as last year. The kids bought into that and believed it all the way through the end. They've got to hold their heads high. They truly disappointed because they didn't get to the next game, but they're a tremendous group of kids and I'm very spoiled to be able to work with them."

It was the final game for seniors Talero, White, Jelinek and Ella Waters.

"They've been a part of our program for four years and put in a lot of time and they've made a run here at the state tournament three years in a row," Hagerman said. "That's the expectation we have with our girls program and for them to be able to live through that -- some people only get here once -- so they are very fortunate and they are great kids to work with."

