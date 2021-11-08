Norris falls to Omaha Skutt, finishes state runner-up

LINCOLN -- Norris had high hopes of ending Omaha Skutt's state championship streak, but it wasn't to be.

The two teams split the first two sets of the Class B State Championship Saturday at the Bob Devaney Sports Center, but Omaha Skutt would turn it up a notch in the next two sets to win in four 25-17, 23-25, 25-11, 25-15.

It's the SkyHawks' seventh straight Class B State Championship. It's the second consecutive runner-up finish for Norris.

The Lady Titans finished with a record of 35-3. Norris Coach Christina Boesiger described that as a "phenomenal" feat that doesn't get reduced because of the last loss to Omaha Skutt.

"We obviously wanted the gold and we gave them a great shot, but we just had too many errors on our side," Boesiger said. "And that's just kind of how volleyball is. It wasn't our day and Skutt played great, but it definitely doesn't define our season. Class B is tough and the girls should be super proud."

Boesiger said Omaha Skutt started off a lot faster in the first set and it took them awhile to catch up to that speed.

"Once we did catch up, we started competing better," Boesiger said. "But (Omaha Skutt) has a great program, winning seven in a row, so we have a lot of respect for them."

Boesiger was happy with how her team bounced back after the first set to claim set two.

"I loved how we regrouped and came out with confidence," Boesiger said. "These girls have had confidence and played fearless all season long. We knew this game wasn't going to be easy, so I loved how they bounced back after the first set and was able to win the second set."

Norris jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the third set, but it was all Omaha Skutt after that.

"They just went on a run and we got out of system, which hurt us," Boesiger said. "We're a better in-system team and we just had way too many errors, which is not something you want in the finals. It was more us than them. (Omaha Skutt) played great, but we didn't take care of it very well on our side."

Ella Waters led the way for Norris with 21 kills while Sydney Jelinek and Gracie Kircher had seven kills each, Celia Spilker had four kills and Anistyn Rice had three kills. Maisie Boesiger had 35 assists in the match.

Omah Skutt was led by Morgan Burke's 20 kills while Ava Heyne had 15 kills and Ivy Leuck had 13 kills.

It was the final game for seniors Maisie Boesiger, Ella Waters and Sydney Jelinek.

Maisie Boesiger is the daughter of Christina Boesiger. Christina said the last four years coaching Maisie and her senior teammates has been a "great ride."

"It has been a true gift and I'm so proud of her," said an emotional Christina. "And all the seniors have been just the best leaders all season long. They lead by example and they keep the kids in check and are just kind of like the moms of the team. They lead by example and there's nothing more you can ask for. They're definitely a big reason why we are here today."

