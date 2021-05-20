Norris falls to Omaha Skutt in state championship

OMAHA — Now the seniors on the Omaha Skutt girls soccer team have a state championship, too.
The top-ranked SkyHawks beat No. 3 Norris 2-1 in the Class B girls state soccer championship match Wednesday at Morrison Stadium.
Cady Betsworth scored the game-winning goal with 7 minutes, 50 seconds remaining in the second half. She scored both Skutt goals.
The second-half goal gave Skutt its eighth state title, but first since 2017. The Skutt senior class lost in the state championship match as freshmen and sophomores, and then had their junior season canceled.
It has been more than 15 years since a graduating class of Skutt soccer players didn’t win at least one state title.
“We wanted this so bad,” Skutt senior Cece Behrens said. “We wrote on our arms the whole tournament ‘Unfinished business,’ and now the business is finished. It’s an amazing feeling.”
Betsworth was one of 12 seniors for Skutt.
“It’s an unreal feeling,” Betsworth said. “I’ve been looking forward to this since I started watching Skutt when I was like 10 years old and dreaming of this moment.”
It’s been a great school year for Skutt, with the girls sports teams also winning state championships in volleyball and softball.
There was a large student section for Skutt on a night when both Skutt soccer teams played in the state championship match.
“I think high school soccer, it’s so different from club soccer,” Behrens said. “You’re coming out here and you’re representing your school and playing in front of your student section and the administration, and there is not a feeling like it.
On the winning goal Betsworth took a centering pass sent into the goal area from Lakin Appell. Betsworth made a move and drilled a shot through two defenders into the net.
“It was a great play,” Skutt coach John Carlson said. “It was a great ball in and Cady just finished it. Cady has always been a good finisher. It was a nice build-up. I thought (Norris) was getting a little tired. We were playing a lot of players.”
Skutt opened the scoring 31 minutes into the match. Betsworth scored with a shot from 25 yards after a throw-in. Her shot just got past the diving goalie into the far corner of the goal.
Norris tied the match 1-1 with 25 minutes left in the second half. Freshman Nicole Kettle scored on a header after a corner kick. Clare Macklin perfectly lofted the corner kick to the backside of the goal, where Kettle knocked it in. It was the Titans’ first shot on goal of the match.
“We were very good on set pieces, corner kicks especially, all season,” Norris coach Arnold Talero said.
Skutt led in shots on goal, 16-2.
“Unfortunately we couldn’t get (forward Molly Ramsey) the ball a little bit more,” Talero said. “I wish we could have got her more touches on the ball. She’s a really great player and very dangerous player with the ball at her feet because of her speed and her ball skills.”
It was the only loss of the season for Norris (20-1).
This season was a major turnaround for Norris after winning eight and six matches the previous two seasons. Norris had never won a match at state, and then it won two in one week.
“There was a change of heart, and a change of mindset, because we played better soccer,” Talero said.