Norris falls to Omaha Skutt in state championship

There was a large student section for Skutt on a night when both Skutt soccer teams played in the state championship match.

“I think high school soccer, it’s so different from club soccer,” Behrens said. “You’re coming out here and you’re representing your school and playing in front of your student section and the administration, and there is not a feeling like it.

On the winning goal Betsworth took a centering pass sent into the goal area from Lakin Appell. Betsworth made a move and drilled a shot through two defenders into the net.

“It was a great play,” Skutt coach John Carlson said. “It was a great ball in and Cady just finished it. Cady has always been a good finisher. It was a nice build-up. I thought (Norris) was getting a little tired. We were playing a lot of players.”

Skutt opened the scoring 31 minutes into the match. Betsworth scored with a shot from 25 yards after a throw-in. Her shot just got past the diving goalie into the far corner of the goal.

Norris tied the match 1-1 with 25 minutes left in the second half. Freshman Nicole Kettle scored on a header after a corner kick. Clare Macklin perfectly lofted the corner kick to the backside of the goal, where Kettle knocked it in. It was the Titans’ first shot on goal of the match.