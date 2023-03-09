LINCOLN -- Connor Millikan proved to be just a little too much for the Norris Titans Thursday in the quarterfinals of the NSAA State Tournament.

Millikan, a senior for Platteview, came into the game averaging 25 points per game and he was able to score 36 Thursday in a60-50 triumph over Norris.

With the win, Platteview advances to Friday's state semifinals.

The game was tight until the fourth quarter when Millikan took over. In the first quarter, Norris jumped out to a 5-3 lead after a steal and lay up by Dakota Klein and a three pointer by Barret Boesiger.

Chris Garner Jr. scored five of the game's next nine points to give the Titans a 10-7 lead. Platteview scored four straight to regain the lead, but a basket by Joshua Bornschlegl and another basket by Alec Small gave Norris a 14-11 lead. Small had a three pointer at the end of the quarter to give Norris a 17-14 lead after one.

Klein opened the second quarter with a jumper, but three straight points by Platteview cut the deficit to 19-17. Klein then hit a three pointer to make it 22-17 in favor of the Titans.

Platteview scored five straight to tie it at 22-22, but a three point play by Small gave Norris a three point lead. Garner Jr. and Klein had a basket each down the stretch in the second quarter and Norris took a 29-27 lead into half time.

Norris still led 31-29 early in the third quarter after Garner Jr. answered a Platteview basket, but Platteview would go on a 7-0 run to open a 36-31 lead -- their biggest of the game to that point.

Wyatt Wubbels would end the run with a basket in the post. Garner Jr. then answered a Platteview basket to make it 38-35.

Dakota had one free throw late in the third quarter while Macoy Folkerts knocked down two free throws, but Norris still trailed 43-38 going into the fourth.

Platteview scored five of the first six points in the fourth quarter to extend their lead to 48-40. Folkerts hit two free throw get the deficit back to six, but Platteview went on a 6-0 run to extend their lead to 54-42.

Norris got within eight at 58-50 late in the fourth quarter, but never closer as Platteview went on to win 60-50.

Boesiger and Garner Jr. led the way for Norris with 11 points each while Klein had 10 points, Small had eight points, Bornschlegl and Folkerts had four points each and Wubbels had two points.

Norris season comes to an end after posting a 17-10 record.