Norris falls to Waverly in Class B bout

Norris came in having scored at least 20 points in every game and averaging nearly 33 a contest.

“It shows that our defense is no doubt the best in Class B,” Murray said.

Murray took care of the offense for Waverly, throwing an 18-yard touchdown pass to Tyztin Hoos on a fourth-and-4 on the Vikings’ first drive; scoring on a 2-yard run to cap a 56-yard drive after a Norris fumble; and hitting Riley Marsh for a 69-yard scoring strike midway through the third quarter to all but extinguish any Norris comeback hopes.

The Titans threw for 205 yards but were held to minus-2 yards rushing.

“That’s as good an offense as you’ll see all year. For our boys to shut them out like that says a lot about how they came out,” Waverly coach Reed Manstedt said. “We always talk about wanting to get shutouts. So for the guys to have that mindset and get that; just so much heart, so much character, just such an impressive win. So proud of these guys.”

Next come the Class B playoffs, which figure to be as wide open as any class in the state. And the Vikings (7-2) head to the postseason as hot as any team they could face.

“It’s time to turn the page and focus on the next team,” Murray said.