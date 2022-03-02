Norris finds different gear in win over Gering

FIRTH — After a back-and-forth first half at Norris Middle School, it looked like Tuesday's B-5 girls district basketball final would be tight late.

Norris, however, put that notion to bed by outscoring Gering 17-5 in the third quarter and finishing with a 57-35 victory to seal a third straight trip to the Class B state tournament.

The Titans forced three Gering turnovers in a row to start the second half and went on a quick 5-0 run that forced a Gering timeout. The transition buckets got Norris’ offense in a rhythm, and after going 3-for-12 from beyond the arc in the first half, Norris hit four three-pointers in the third.

The No. 3 Titans continued their surge in the fourth quarter.

“Second half was huge,” Norris coach Mark Hagerman said. “We were able to pull away a little bit. Defense got some stops, and we got some run-outs.”

Norris used a variety of defenses throughout the game to try to slow down Gering. However, the Titans came out of halftime in their 1-3-1 defense with 6-foot-3 Ella Waters at the top. Waters’ length and athleticism make it difficult for teams to start their offensive possession without a deflection or near-turnover.

“With her length up there, it makes passes go over the top,” Hagerman said. “It gives us a chance to react.”

Norris (20-4) was led by Sydney Jelinek, who had 15 points. Jelinek said the extra time her team had off really worked to its advantage.

“I think playing this district final a couple of days later than everyone else helped us prepare,” Jelinek said. “After playing (last) Wednesday, a lot of us were really tired. We got that Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Monday practice. … Everyone put in extra time to watch film, so we knew every player by little things. I think that really helped us in the long run.”

Three of Norris’ four losses have come to the top teams in Class B — No. 1 Omaha Skutt and No. 3 Elkhorn North. Jelinek is hopeful her team can overcome them if they were to meet in the state tournament.

“We played Skutt and (Elkhorn) North in the same week, and I think for us, we were kind of like, 'Dang, we just lost’,” Jelinek said. “Playing North again, we were right there with them until that final buzzer, and we only lost by six. Making that semifinal round and playing Elkhorn North for a third time, it’s hard to beat a team three times, so hopefully, we can pull it out to make the finals again this year.”

Gering (12-12) was led by Naveah Hrasky’s 10 points.

