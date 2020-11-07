Norris finishes state runner-up

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"We knew they were going to give us their best shot in the second set," Boesiger said. "But even after that 13-0 run to start, our girls competed point for point with them the rest of that second set and then into the third and fourth sets."

Neither team lead by more than three points in the third set until the score was 13-13. The SkyHawks went on a 4-0 run to make it 17-13. Norris got their deficit down to two at 19-17, but three straight points by Skutt made it 23-18. They would eventually win the set 25-20.

Norris built a 12-8 lead in the fourth set, but Omaha Skutt came back with four straight points to tie it at 12-12. Norris scored a point to lead 13-12, but it would be their last lead of the match.

Omaha Skutt scored seven of the next eight point to build a 19-14 lead. Norris got back to within two at two at 22-20, but never closer as the SkyHawks went on to win the set 25-21 to claim the state championship.

Omaha Skutt's 6 foot 4 senior Lindsay Krause pounded down 30 kills on 47 attempts.

"She's great," Boesiger said. "There were times we felt like we had a good block up on (Lindsay Krause) and yet she still went up over us. She's a great player and she's going to do great things down the road. She's hard to stop."