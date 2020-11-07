Norris finishes state runner-up

LINCOLN -- Norris got off to a hot start against top seeded Omaha Skutt in the the Class B State Championship Saturday night, but the SkyHawks' offensive firepower proved to be too much.
The Titans fell in four sets 22-25, 25-13, 25-20, 25-21 at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Despite the loss, Norris Coach Christina Boesiger said she felt like her team did a lot of good teams against a team that is nationally ranked.
"Defensively, Lindsay (Krause) is hard to shut down, but as for the rest of it, I feel like we played a great volleyball game," Boesiger said. "I think we went out strong and played aggressive and with confidence. If you take away that second set, I think we really battled."
Omaha Skutt had only lost one match on the season and had only lost three sets all year, but Norris wasn't intimidated. They built a 17-12 lead in the first set. Skutt eventually got back to within two at 22-20, but Norris held them off for the 25-22 win.
"I loved that first set," Boesiger said. "The girls came out and they weren't afraid. They played aggressive with a lot of heart and did what we wanted to do."
The SkyHawks came out swinging in the second set, building a 13-0 lead. Norris was able to get back within 10, but never closer as Skutt went on to win the set 25-13.
"We knew they were going to give us their best shot in the second set," Boesiger said. "But even after that 13-0 run to start, our girls competed point for point with them the rest of that second set and then into the third and fourth sets."
Neither team lead by more than three points in the third set until the score was 13-13. The SkyHawks went on a 4-0 run to make it 17-13. Norris got their deficit down to two at 19-17, but three straight points by Skutt made it 23-18. They would eventually win the set 25-20.
Norris built a 12-8 lead in the fourth set, but Omaha Skutt came back with four straight points to tie it at 12-12. Norris scored a point to lead 13-12, but it would be their last lead of the match.
Omaha Skutt scored seven of the next eight point to build a 19-14 lead. Norris got back to within two at two at 22-20, but never closer as the SkyHawks went on to win the set 25-21 to claim the state championship.
Omaha Skutt's 6 foot 4 senior Lindsay Krause pounded down 30 kills on 47 attempts.
"She's great," Boesiger said. "There were times we felt like we had a good block up on (Lindsay Krause) and yet she still went up over us. She's a great player and she's going to do great things down the road. She's hard to stop."
Norris was led by Ella Waters' 17 kills while Kallie Kroeker had 16 kills, Sydney Jelinek had 10 kills, Brianna Stai had six kills, Gracie Kircher had five kills and Maisie Boesiger had one kill. Boesiger also had 44 assists.
Norris finishes the season with a 29-5 record.
"It's been a great season," Boesiger said. "A few months ago, we weren't even sure if we were going to have a season, so get here to this point and to be playing our best volleyball at this time of year -- there's nothing more you can ask for. The girls have competed and have sacrificed and made great choices throughout the year in order to be healthy. They definitely grew as a team."
