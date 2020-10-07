Norris finishes strong in subdistrict final

FIRTH — Before any pitches were thrown this week in subdistrict play, Norris knew well of its weekend plans.
The No. 3-rated Titans, following a 21-4 regular season, were third in Class B wild-card points and guaranteed to host a best-of-three district final regardless of what happened in the B-5 subdistrict.
But Norris reached the postseason riding quite a wave of momentum, and the Titans wanted to keep it that way.
They capped a 3-0 run through subdistrict play with a 9-4 win against a scrappy Wahoo squad Tuesday at Norris High School, extending a season-long winning streak to 12 games.
“This week was all about keeping the momentum going, using what we’ve done in the season and trying to build off that and get a little bit sharper and a little bit better in every aspect of the game,” Norris coach Kyle McMurray said. “Nobody is going to give it to you. Beatrice pushed us to our limits (Monday) night, Wahoo comes out and pushes us. That’s what you’re going to get this time of year.”
Norris (24-4) jumped to a 5-1 lead in the fourth inning, but Wahoo responded in the fifth with back-to-back RBI hits from seniors Aja Henderson and Alyssa Luedtke.
Norris countered in the top of the sixth on Delaney White’s two-run homer, a dart that cleared the center-field fence in a hurry.
“Ever since we got the (temporary) fence in our coach has been preaching line drives, line drives, so when I get in the box, I tell myself line drives,” said White, who added a ground-ruled RBI double in the seventh.
The B-5 district was a good test for Norris, which also got an 11-strikeout performance from Alexis Wiggins against Wahoo. It had to fend off multiple rallies against Beatrice in a 14-10 win Monday. The Titans beat Wahoo (21-9) 8-0 last week during the regular season, but behind a better offensive approach, the Warriors were a tougher test the second time around.
Wahoo coach Trina Christen said her team can build off the subdistrict tournament, which included a wild, 19-18 win against Waverly on Monday. The Warriors, expected to grab a wild card for the best-of-three district finals, trailed 9-1 in that game.
“Playing in these tight games, balls constantly being hit at you, having to execute when you’re on the bases will only help us down the road,” Christen said. “Yes, we lost (to Norris), but I think was a helpful game going into the rest of postseason.”
Kharissa Eddie doubled twice, added a home run and drove in four runs in the Warriors' win against Beatrice. Avery Barnard went 5-for-5 with six RBIs for the Lady Orange.
Norris will play at home Friday against an opponent to be determined. The district pairings will be made official Wednesday.
“We haven’t lost at home yet, so our goal is to go undefeated,” White said. “It was very important to win and defend our home territory.”
Norris to play Beatrice in district final
Despite their loss to Wahoo in the subdistrict semifinal Beatrice has qualified for a district final game and they will play in a familiar place against a familiar foe.
Beatrice is the No. 14 seed in Class B and they will face No. 3 seed Norris Friday at Norris High School.
It will be a best of three series starting at 11 a.m. with the winner advancing to the Class B State Tournament.
The two teams have faced each other twice this year with Norris winning both. They won the season opener over Beatrice 2-1 and then beat Beatrice at subdistricts on Monday 14-10.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!