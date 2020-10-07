Norris finishes strong in subdistrict final

“Ever since we got the (temporary) fence in our coach has been preaching line drives, line drives, so when I get in the box, I tell myself line drives,” said White, who added a ground-ruled RBI double in the seventh.

The B-5 district was a good test for Norris, which also got an 11-strikeout performance from Alexis Wiggins against Wahoo. It had to fend off multiple rallies against Beatrice in a 14-10 win Monday. The Titans beat Wahoo (21-9) 8-0 last week during the regular season, but behind a better offensive approach, the Warriors were a tougher test the second time around.

Wahoo coach Trina Christen said her team can build off the subdistrict tournament, which included a wild, 19-18 win against Waverly on Monday. The Warriors, expected to grab a wild card for the best-of-three district finals, trailed 9-1 in that game.

“Playing in these tight games, balls constantly being hit at you, having to execute when you’re on the bases will only help us down the road,” Christen said. “Yes, we lost (to Norris), but I think was a helpful game going into the rest of postseason.”

Kharissa Eddie doubled twice, added a home run and drove in four runs in the Warriors' win against Beatrice. Avery Barnard went 5-for-5 with six RBIs for the Lady Orange.