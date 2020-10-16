Norris finishes third at state softball

Delaney Mullen hit a three-run homer in the first inning, helping No. 2 Hastings to a 3-2 win against No. 3 Norris in a Class B elimination game Friday in the Class B bracket of the NSAA State Softball Tournament in Hastings Friday.
Mullen's homer came on a full count and it gave the Tigers an early cushion. Matthea Boon and Delaney White homered for Norris in the third inning, but Faith Molina allowed only two hits the rest of the way.
Norris did get their lead off hitter on in the seventh inning when Izzy Havel reached with a walk and then went to second on Boon's sacrifice bunt. The next two Norris batters popped out, though, ending the game.
The Titans also left a run stranded at second in the sixth inning.
Norris enjoyed its best finish in Hastings since going 3-2 at the 2009 state tournament. The Titans (28-6), who beat Hastings 4-3 on Wednesday, set a school record for wins this year.
"We had to tell them to just go back and focus on the year," Norris coach Kyle McMurray said. "Let this soak in. Absolutely you're going to be sore, you're going to be upset, you're going to be sad, you're going to be angry, all the things that you have, those emotions of disappointment. But once this settles in, don't forget the season you just had. They set a lot of bars this year and there's a lot to be proud of."
Delaney White had a double in addition to her home run while Alexis Wiggins also had a double and Alexis Bishoff had a single.
Wiggins pitched all six innings for the Titans, giving up three runs (none earned) on three hits while striking out three and walking one. The Titan defense committed two errors.
Hastings would lose to top-seeded Omaha Skutt 8-4 in the championship game.
