Norris girls beat defending state champs

FIRTH — Norris girls basketball coach Mark Hagerman has the same challenge for his team before every game.

With the defending Class B state champions on the other side of the gym, it wasn’t hard for the Titans to embrace that challenge Saturday at Norris Middle School.

“In the locker room he always says, ‘Treat every game like a state championship game,’ and we said, ‘Championship Saturday,’” senior Maddy Collier said.

Collier, making her first start, had a couple of Championship Saturday-caliber baskets in the fourth quarter to help lift the No. 4 Titans to a 47-43 win against No. 3 Crete.

After senior Kalli Kroecker broke a 39-39 tie with a bucket, Collier drained a transition three-pointer to give Norris a 44-39 lead with 3 minutes, 20 seconds remaining. A few moments later, the 5-foot-8 guard drove to the basket for a layup.

“Sometimes when my shots don’t fall, I’ve got to look inside and see my teammates if they’re open and just drive to the basket strong,” said Collier, who scored 13 points.

Hagerman said Collier, normally the first person off the bench for the Titans, had an “awesome” first start. She stepped into the starting lineup as Norris battled some injuries.