Norris girls finish state runner-up after shootout loss

OMAHA — Omaha Skutt faced a major challenge during the Class B girls soccer state championship match Monday when it played with one fewer player on the field for most of the match due to a red card penalty.

Also, the player ejected was Skutt’s starting goalkeeper, meaning Skutt’s backup goalie got thrown into a tough situation.

But the Skyhawks still won the championship with a 3-2 shootout win against Norris at Morrison Stadium.

Omaha Skutt won the shootout 5-3, making each of its attempts. Norris made its first three attempts, but its fourth went wide. That gave Skutt’s Corinne Merkel a chance to clinch the championship in the fifth round, and she drilled her shot to the top right corner.

Skutt won its fourth state title in the past six seasons. But this one comes after graduating 13 seniors from the previous season, including its top four goal scorers.

There was a major turn of events just 12 minutes into the match when Skutt goalie Madalyn Meyer got a red card and automatic ejection, meaning Skutt played with just 10 players for the remainder of the match.

Meyer initiated a one-on-one collision with a Norris player just outside of the penalty box.

“She was just trying to make a play and got a little too much I think,” Skutt coach John Carlson said.

That brought on backup goalie McKenna Mann, a junior who was on the JV team last season, for a huge moment.

“When that call came it was really scary at first, and I was definitely in my head a lot, but then as time went on I just looked at my teammates and I knew I wanted to do it for them,” Mann said.

Despite playing one player down, Skutt still scored the first goal about 16 minutes later, when freshman Presley Douglas scored on a shot through traffic from about 12 yards in front of the goal for a 1-0 lead.

But just about two minutes later Norris tied the match. Grace Kohler scored on a deep free kick from about 35 yards that sailed past Mann.

More adversity arrived for Omaha Skutt early in the second half when Douglas, one of the Skyhawks’ leading scorers, suffered a head injury. She was taken to the hospital by ambulance.

After that Carlson gathered the team.

“I’m a pretty chill guy but I was kind of fired up and I told them I love them and we’re going to win this game,” Carlson said. “I don’t know how, but we’re going to win this game. And we did.”

Skutt took a 2-1 lead on a goal by Elizabeth Rosenthal from about 25 yards.

But once against Norris quickly tied the match on a goal by Kennedy Sullivan right in front of the net when the goalie couldn’t pull in the initial shot.

While Mann didn’t make any saves in the shootout, she had six in regulation and overtime to help the team get to a shootout.

“It was a rough start letting in two goals that probably should have been let in,” Mann said. “After that I was like, ‘I’m done letting my teammates down.’”

Each of Skutt’s nine state titles has come since Carlson became head coach in 2000.

“I’ve never been in a championship like this with so much adversity,” Carlson said. “You lose your starting goalkeeper (12 minutes) into the game and the backup did a great job. She had mono most of the season. To go in there and do what she did takes so much courage.”

When Norris had one more player on the field it tried to attack more from the wings to make Skutt run more, but Skutt was up to the challenge.

“They played most of the game with one player down,” Norris coach Arnold Talero said. “You have to commend them, and you have to give them credit. They earned their championship today for sure.”

For the second year in a row, Skutt has won state titles in girls soccer, volleyball and softball.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.