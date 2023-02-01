Norris girls win top 10 battle over Beatrice

FIRTH -- The Norris Lady Titans used a strong inside game to win their top 10 match up with Beatrice Tuesday night.

Norris, ranked No. 6 in Class B, defeated, No. 4 Beatrice 52-30 at Norris Middle School.

The Lady Titans out-rebounded Beatrice on both ends, getting many second-chance baskets. Nine different Norris players scored with Grayson Piening leading the way with nine points.

It was Beatrice that got off to a host start, though, taking an early 7-1 lead. Riley Schwisow opened the game with a steal and lay up and Avery Barnard followed that up with a basket. Addie Hatcliff's three pointer made it 7-1.

The Lady O would struggle to score the rest of the first half, though. Norris' Grayson Piening scored two baskets to end the first quarter, making it 7-5 after one.

Nicole Keetle opened the second quarter with a basket and Grace Kohler gave the Lady Titans their first lead with a basket, making it 9-7.

A fast break lay up by Keetle, a put back basket by Ella Johnson and a three pointer by Kennedy Sullivan extended the Norris lead to 18-7.

Ellie Jurgens finally ended the Norris run with two free throws and Hatcliff followed that up with a three pointer to make it 18-12, but Piening scored at the end of the second quarter to make it 20-12 at the half.

Norris' Gracie Kircher opened the third quarter with a three pointer to extend the lead to 23-12. A basket by Barnard and two free throws by Jurgens got Beatrice back within seven at 23-16.

Norris would give itself some breaking room, though, with an 8-0 run. Sage Burbach sparked the run with back-to-back baskets in the post and Piening followed that up with two free throws. Kohler's take to the hoop ended the run, making it 31-16.

A basket by Kiera Busboom ended the run, but Keetle came back with a three pointer to make it 34-18.

Jurgens knocked down two more free throws for Beatrice, but consecutive baskets by Kohler extended Norris' lead to 18. A basket by Barnard and a free throw by Johnson wrapped up the third quarter scoring, making it 39-22 going into the fourth.

Beatrice tried to get back into it early in the fourth quarter. A basket by Schwisow and three pointers by Jurgens and Hatcliff got Beatrice back within 12 at 42-30, but Norris would make enough free throws down the stretch to eventually win 52-30.

In addition to Piening's nine points, Kohler had eight, Keetle and Johnson had seven each, Burbach had six, Kirhcer had five, Anistyn Rice and Ashley Gruber had four each and Sullivan had two.

Beatrice was led by Hatcliff and Jurgens, who had nine points each. Barnard had six, Schwisow had four and Busboom had two.

Norris improves to 12-5 on the season and will host Lincoln Christian on Friday.

Beatrice falls to 13-3 on the season and will be in action again on Saturday when they travel to Wahoo.

The Beatrice and Norris boys also played on Tuesday night, but that game wasn't over by press time. For those results, see Thursday's Daily Sun or visit us online at beatricedailysun.com