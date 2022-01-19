Norris girls win top 5 battle over York

FIRTH — Norris can make life on a basketball court quite challenging for opponents with its 1-3-1 defense.

Ella Waters knows. The Titan senior forward sees it daily in practice.

“It’s pretty hard,” she said. “We have some big girls on our team so I think that really helps us in the long run.”

It helped in a big way Tuesday in a matchup of top-five teams from Class B. No. 5 Norris rallied from down 10 at halftime, allowing only eight second-half points, en route to a 42-33 win against No. 3 York at Norris Middle School.

Delaney White had 16 points to lead the Titans, who continue to build confidence heading into some more key matchups, including next week’s Eastern Midlands Conference Tournament.

The key Tuesday against a well-rounded York team was to chip away, Norris coach Mark Hagerman said, and it started with defense.

The Titans (12-1), who trailed 25-15 at the break, extended their zone defense to put pressure on York’s guards in the third quarter. That led to turnovers and some transition points for Norris, which took the lead heading into the fourth quarter.

“The kids were reacting a little bit there,” Hagerman said. “I thought we had harder traps in the corner and tried to take away the back passes.”

What makes Norris a hard team to crack is the Titans’ length. Four girls stand at 5-foot-11 or taller, and Hagerman will have players like the 6-3 Waters, who will play volleyball at Division II Washburn, sit atop the 1-3-1 to force the opposing guards into tougher passes, sometimes deflecting those passes into the hands of the defense.

“It feels like volleyball, kind of — like a block,” said Waters, a Super-State volleyball player who had nine points. “Jump and try to get it.”

Using its height and length, Norris got back in Tuesday’s game by holding York to just two second-half field goals.

“We couldn’t get in a good offensive flow, and that’s a credit to their defense,” York coach Matt Kern said. “They’re so long and their 1-3-1 got a little more aggressive.”

Masa Scheierman, Kiersten Portwine and Destiny Shepherd each had seven points for York, which dropped to 11-3. The Dukes took the early advantage with a 17-3 run in the first half.

The Titans got a boost with the return of Sydney Jelinek, giving the Titans a fully healthy roster for the first time in a while.

Though they are not in the same conference, Norris and York know each other well. The Dukes and Titans play each other during the regular season and they've seen each other in the postseason the past two seasons, including last year's state tournament, a back-and-forth battle won by the Titans.

"We’ve lost these games before and we’ve come back and found a way to get to Lincoln," Kern said. "That’s the ultimate goal at this point. You got to play the best teams in the state, we love coming out east here and it give us a chance to compete at a high level."

