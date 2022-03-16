Norris' Hagerman steps down after 21 years

Mark Hagerman has always enjoyed the game. It's a big reason why he got into coaching more than 35 years ago.

After sitting on the Norris bench for 34 years, including 21 as head coach, Hagerman looks forward to enjoying the game from the bleachers.

He announced his resignation as Norris girls basketball coach Tuesday.

"It was just getting to the point where I got some family, grandkids, want to spend some time with them," Hagerman said. "But also, you go through just a lot of years, just a lot of players, and some time you got to say this year is this year."

Hagerman oversaw one of the more consistent and successful programs in the state, and a program that many up-and-coming coaches looked to in building their own teams.

Under Hagerman, Norris won 316 games, reached the state tournament 17 times and finished runner-up in Class B four times — 2013, 2015, 2017 and 2021.

What was key in keeping Norris among Class B's best for so many years?

"That's kind of what we've always tried to coach — the expectation is get to the state tournament, but more importantly, just have awesome kids to work with," Hagerman said. "They've bought in and I think the culture there is a commitment to winning."

Norris reached the state semifinals this year before losing to eventual state champion Elkhorn North. The Titans finished at 21-5 and ranked No. 3 in Class B. Norris was a combined 43-8 over the last two seasons.

The Titans won a combined nine Eastern Midlands Conference regular-season and tournament titles with Hagerman at the helm.

For Hagerman, the number of wins is not as significant as the number of kids he hopes he impacted.

"The biggest memories are just being around all the great kids that I've been able to be around and the relationships," said Hagerman, who was an assistant coach at Norris before being promoted to head coach. "The wins and losses are irrelevant. It's just the kids that you're able to coach and take them to a high level that hopefully they can remember. Have fun and enjoy the experience, because that's what it's all about."

Hagerman, 61, will continue to teach middle school PE at Norris.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.