Norris powers past GICC at state

Three singles and a walk led to two runs for GICC in the top of the fourth, cutting their deficit to one at 4-3.

Norris eventually got those runs back in the bottom of the fifth when McKenna Becher reached on an error and scored on Wiggins' two run home run to make it 6-3.

The Lady Titans picked up two big insurance runs in the bottom of the sixth. Izzy Havel led off with a double and then scored on Matthea Boon's two run home run to make it 8-3.

Norris had nine hits in the game. Wiggins led the way with two home runs, a double, four RBI's and two runs scored. Alexis Bishoff had a home run, a double, an RBI and a run scored.

Matthea Boon had a home run, Izzy Havel had a double and Maddy Collier and Grace Dowding had a single each.

Wiggins also did the work in the circle for Norris, pitching all seven innings and giving up three earned runs on seven hits while striking out 10 and walking three.

Norris improves their record to 27-4 on the season with the win.

On the other side of the bracket in Class B, top seeded Omaha Skutt defeated eighth-seeded Elkhorn 6-0 and fourth-seeded Northwest defeated fifth-seeded Seward 8-7.

Elkhorn and Northwest squared off in the 7 p.m. game Wednesday night at the winner of that will play the Norris/Hastings winner at 7 p.m. on Thursday. The tournament will conclude on Friday.

