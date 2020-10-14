Norris powers past GICC at state

HASTINGS -- Norris powered their way past Grand Island Central Catholic in the first round of the NSAA State Softball Championships.
The Titans, who are the third seed in Class B, defeated sixth seeded GICC 8-3. Norris hit four home runs in the game, including two from Alexis Wiggins.
With the win, Norris advanced to play in a winner's bracket game at 7 p.m. Wednesday night against second seeded Hastings. That game wasn't over by press time.
With a win over Hastings, Norris would play in a winner's bracket game at 7 p.m. Thursday night. A loss would put them in an elimination game at 2 p.m. on Thursday.
Norris got on the scoreboard first against GICC with two runs in the bottom of the first inning. Alexis Bishoff led off with a double and eventually scored on Alexis Wiggins' two out, two run home run.
Grand Island Central Catholic got one of those runs back with a lead off home run in the top of the second inning to make it 2-1.
In the bottom of the second, Bishoff continued to swing a hot bat with a one out solo home run to extend Norris' lead to 3-1.
GICC got two base runners on base in the third inning, but left them stranded.
Norris added a run in the bottom of the third. Wiggins led off with a double and courtesy runner Maisie Brown moved to third on a ground out. She scored on Maddy Collier's RBI single to make it 4-1.
Three singles and a walk led to two runs for GICC in the top of the fourth, cutting their deficit to one at 4-3.
Norris eventually got those runs back in the bottom of the fifth when McKenna Becher reached on an error and scored on Wiggins' two run home run to make it 6-3.
The Lady Titans picked up two big insurance runs in the bottom of the sixth. Izzy Havel led off with a double and then scored on Matthea Boon's two run home run to make it 8-3.
Norris had nine hits in the game. Wiggins led the way with two home runs, a double, four RBI's and two runs scored. Alexis Bishoff had a home run, a double, an RBI and a run scored.
Matthea Boon had a home run, Izzy Havel had a double and Maddy Collier and Grace Dowding had a single each.
Wiggins also did the work in the circle for Norris, pitching all seven innings and giving up three earned runs on seven hits while striking out 10 and walking three.
Norris improves their record to 27-4 on the season with the win.
On the other side of the bracket in Class B, top seeded Omaha Skutt defeated eighth-seeded Elkhorn 6-0 and fourth-seeded Northwest defeated fifth-seeded Seward 8-7.
Elkhorn and Northwest squared off in the 7 p.m. game Wednesday night at the winner of that will play the Norris/Hastings winner at 7 p.m. on Thursday. The tournament will conclude on Friday.
