Norris punches their ticket to state

FIRTH — Since Norris won back-to-back state championships in 2013 and 2014, Class B volleyball has been dominated by Omaha Skutt.
Skutt has won five consecutive state championships and will have a chance at tying the state record with a sixth in the coming week, but Norris is hopeful that it can break the SkyHawks’ reign. Skutt eliminated Norris 3-0 in the state semifinals last year, and the Titans have been motivated all season to get back to that point and face Skutt once again.
“These girls want a shot at a state championship because we were one game short last year,” Norris coach Christina Boesiger said. “They are focused and dialed in, and our practices lately have been wonderful.”
Before the Titans could punch their ticket to the state tournament, they had to get past a challenging opponent in the district finals. No. 2 Norris did its job against No. 9 Omaha Duchesne in a 25-18, 25-18, 25-16 win in the District B-2 final.
Despite having the second-best seed heading into the district finals, Norris still had to face last year’s Class B runner-up due to the difficult, Class A-heavy schedule Duchesne plays. The Cardinals took a 13-10 lead in set one, and the Titans had to respond with a 15-5 run to close out the set.
Duchesne took a 14-13 lead in the second set, but an adjustment in the Titan offense paid off immediately. Norris’ middles stuck close to Duchesne’s middles at the net, giving junior outside hitter Ella Waters one-on-one attacking opportunities.
“The energy in this gym was really high from both teams, and once we got settled in, our goal was to keep doing what we’re doing,” Boesiger said. “We thought eventually it would break them down, and I thought it did a little bit.”
Waters powered to 11 kills in the second set alone, and she finished with a career-high 27 kills as her offense paved the way for a slightly more comfortable third-set victory. In addition to Waters’ career day, Sydney Jelinek also had seven kills and Kalli Kroeker added six. Maisie Boesiger guided the offense with 34 set assists.
“That was a great game going into state, because the state tournament isn’t going to be easy,” Boesiger said. “This is probably going to help us down the road preparing for next week.”
With their spot in the state tournament officially secured, the Titans are one step closer to achieving their state title dreams. They’ll likely be on the opposite side of the bracket from Omaha Skutt, paving the way for a potential state championship match if both teams can get there.
“I cannot wait to go to state and hopefully make it to the championship,” Waters said. “ … I definitely think if we get a chance that we could beat them this year.”
Diller-Odell heading back to state
No. 1 Diller-Odell had all-staters Addison and Karli Heidemann leading the way again in a 25-13, 25-14, 25-12 win over Cody-Kilgore at Neligh-Oakdale High School on Saturday.
But the defending state champion Griffins also got key contributions from middles Lilly Swanson and Elecea Saathoff and from libero Ava Lovitt. It added up to another state tournament appearance.
"I think we had a slower start but we came around and got comfortable, got used to the new gym and atmosphere," first-year Diller-Odell coach Reba Hestermann said.
Addison Heidemann, an Iowa State commit, was again setting the way for the Griffins, and her sister Karli delivered some big kills.
Diller-Odell, which won a state title in Class D-1 last year, will be making its sixth trip to state.
Freeman falls to Lutheran High Northeast
No. 1 Lutheran High Northeast defeated Freeman 25-6, 25-20, 25-12 at Shelby-Rising City High School Saturday to return to state for the second straight year. Lutheran Northeast is looking to build off last year's third-place finish at state.
