Norris rallies past Beatrice to capture district title

The Beatrice softball team was sitting in good shape with a walk-off win over Norris in Game 1 of the district final on Friday, but the Titans would rally to win the next two to capture the title.

Norris will advance to the Class B State Tournament in Hastings starting on Wednesday after winning the best-of-three series from Beatrice.

The Lady O won the first game 7-6, but lost game two 10-9 and game three 12-7.

The first game of the series ended in dramatic fashion with Riley Schwisow knocking in the game winning run in the bottom of the seventh to give Beatrice a 7-6 win.

Norris had tied the game 6-6 in the top of the sixth. Beatrice went scoreless in the bottom of the sixth, but Norris also went scoreless in the top of the seventh.

In a dramatic bottom of the seventh, Delanie Roeder led off with a bunt single and then went all the way to third base on Jaidyn Vanschoiack's sacrifice bunt.

Avery Barnard and Morgan Mahoney were both intentionally walked to load the bases with one out, setting the stage for Schwisow.

Schwisow laced a line drive to the outfield and immediately threw her arms up in celebration as the winning run crossed home plate. Her teammates mobbed her at second base.

The game had been tight throughout. Beatrice jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the bottom of the first. With one out, Mahoney and Schwisow both singled and they then stole second and third.

Jane DeBoer then connected with a three run home run to give Beatrice the early lead.

Norris got two runs back in the third inning. McKenna Becher reached on an error and scored on Delaney White's two-run home run, making it 3-2.

Beatrice would get a run in the bottom of the third. Barnard led off with a single, stole second and went to third on a passed ball. Schwisow's ground out would allow Barnard to score, making it 4-2.

Norris would tie it in the top of the fourth. Brenli Solano reached on an error and scored on Maisie Brown's two-run home run, making it 4-4.

Beatrice would regain the lead in the bottom of the fifth. With two outs, Mahoney singled and scored when Schwisow reached on an error by a Norris outfielder. Schwisow then stole third before scoring on a wild pitch to make it 6-4.

Norris wouldn't go away, though. In the sixth inning, Solano and Alexis Bryant both singled and Reese Snell reached when her sacrifice bunt was misplayed. That loaded the bases with nobody out.

White would then come through with a two-RBI single to tie the game 6-6, setting up the dramatic bottom of the seventh.

Beatrice had seven hits in the game. Schwisow had two singles, two RBI's and two runs scored. Mahoney had two singles and two runs. Jane DeBoer had a home run and three RBI's. Roeder and Barnard had a single each.

Schwisow pitched all seven innings, giving up six runs (two earned) on eight hits while striking out seven and walking three.

In game two of the series, Norris was able to rally from behind to win 10-9, forcing a game three.

Norris jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the game when Becher led off with a triple in the bottom of the first and scored on White's sacrifice fly. They would then load the bases in the inning, but left all three runners stranded.

Beatrice got three runs in the top of the second. Lucy Deboer got the rally started with a double and then scored on Roeder's RBI single. Jaidyn Vanschoiack's RBI double brought in another run and Barnard's RBI single made it 3-1.

In the third inning, Schwisow led off with a home run to make it 4-1. Jane DeBoer got a rally going agian with a single and Lucy DeBoer doubled. Both would score on Laney Workman's RBI double to make it 6-1.

Norris would fight back to tie it in the bottom of the third. Alexis Bischoff singled, Sage Burbach doubles and one run came int oscore on Jacee Carlow's RBI single. Solano's two-RBI single made it 6-4 and Brown's two-run home run made it 6-6.

Norris took the lead in the bottom of the fourth when Bischoff doubled and scored on Carlow's RBI single to make it 7-6.

Beatrice would regain the lead in the top of the fifth. Paisley Belding and Jane DeBoer both singled and one run scored on an error to tie it. The lead run eventually came in on Workman's ground out to make it 8-7.

Becher would lead off the bottom of the sixth with a solo home run to tie the game 8-8. Then, after a walk to White, Burbach's two-run home run made it 10-8.

In the seventh, Lucy DeBoer's lead off walk led to an eventual run on Jaidyn Vanschoiach's RBI single, but a ground out would end the game with the final score being 10-9.

In the decisive third game, Norris would jump out to a 4-0 lead against Beatrice in the top of the second. A single by Carlow, a walk to Solano and a Beatrice error loaded the bases with one out.

Lenah Hillis then walked to force in a run Becher's RBI single made it 2-0. White's two-RBI single extended the lead to 4-0.

Beatrice answered with six runs in the bottom of the second. Lucy DeBoer walked and Workman singled to advance DeBoer to third. One run scored on Roeder's sacrfice. Jaidyn Vanschoiack's two-run home run made it 4-3.

Schwisow then doubled and scored on Jane DeBoer's RBI single to tie the game. A single by Belding and an RBI single by Mahoney gave Beatrice the lead. Lucy DeBoer's RBI single made it 6-4.

Beatrice would leave the bases loaded in the third. Norris would regain the lead with three runs in the fourth.

Hillis walked, Becher singled and White's RBI single scored one run. Bischoff then grounded into a fielder's choice, which loaded the bases. Carlow's two RBI double made it 7-6.

Becher would extend Norris' lead to 10-6 in the fifth inning with a three run home run. Burback and Brown both hit solo omers in the sixth inning to make it 12-6.

Beatrice would get one run back in the sixth inning on an RBI single by Workman. They would get their first two runners on base in the seventh inning, but would be unable to advance them as Norris would go on to win 12-7.

Norris will open the state tournament on Wednesday in Hastings against an opponent yet to be determined. Beatrice's season comes to an end after posting a 19-9 record.

