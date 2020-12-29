Norris rebounds from slow start to beat Lincoln Christian

WAVERLY — The Norris boys basketball team isn’t accustomed to low-scoring matchups.

The Titans scored more than 60 points in each of their first three games of the season and they have three starters who average double-digit scoring. So, when Class B No. 3 Norris scored one point in the game’s first five minutes on 0-for-8 shooting, the Titans found themselves in unfamiliar territory.

Despite trailing by as much as 10 points, Norris dominated the second and third quarters to defeat Class C-1 No. 6 Lincoln Christian 49-37 in the opening round of the Waverly Holiday Tournament on Monday.

While Lincoln Christian (4-2) started the game with seven early points from senior Drew Beukelman, Norris (4-0) scored just six points in the entire quarter.

“They (Lincoln Christian) did a good job of dictating the tempo, they changed their defense and mixed in some zone and man-to-man, and that had us off-kilter,” Norris coach Jimmy Motz said. “It took us a while to get going.”

While Lincoln Christian held a 10-point lead heading into the second quarter, the Crusaders’ advantage quickly disappeared in just over a minute. Norris senior Izaiah Pankoke-Johnson drained a three-pointer and senior Trey Deveaux added a field goal as Norris shot out to a 9-0 run.