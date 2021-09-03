Norris runs away from Elkhorn North

ELKHORN — As they entered the halftime break, the mood on the Norris sideline had just turned slightly sour.

After turning the ball over on downs, Norris allowed Elkhorn North to march 50 yards in under a minute, and the Wolves kicked a field goal as time expired to make it a 14-10 game. But 45 minutes later, the first half may as well have never even happened.

The entire Norris sideline was all smiles when linebacker Creighton Henkel rumbled for a 32-yard touchdown on a fumble recovery, the Titans’ fourth touchdown of the third quarter. After taking a four-point lead into halftime, Class B No. 7 Norris dominated the entirety of the second half in a 47-16 win over No. 10 Elkhorn North on Thursday.

“We talked about playing assignment football at halftime, we weren’t doing that in the first half and that’s how they were scoring on us,” Norris head coach Ty Twarling said. “Once we did that and played with a little bit of passion and confidence, it just kind of took off for us.”

The key adjustment on defense was simply staying disciplined on each of Elkhorn North’s (0-2) motion runs and zone reads. Quarterback Easton Mains broke several big runs in the first half due to broken contains, including an 11-yard rushing score in the second quarter.