Norris seniors answer the call

FIRTH — When Jimmy Motz accepted the head coaching position on the Norris boys basketball team, the first thing he did was call all seven seniors on the team and talk with them.

Those early conversations were just the start of a stellar season for the first-year Norris head coach, and the season just got even better.

Every single point scored by Class B No. 3 Norris on Saturday came from a senior as the Titans became Eastern Midlands Conference Tournament champions with a 54-44 win over No. 8 Elkhorn at Norris High School.

“This group has been through a lot of adversity in the last six to seven months, and to see them come out and finish this job for something we haven’t done in a long time (makes me) proud of them,” Motz said.

Part of the challenge in facing Elkhorn (11-5) is figuring out how to break the Antlers’ aggressive 1-3-1 zone defense, but Norris (12-1) found a winning combination with its three-point shooting in the first half.

Seniors Dane Small, Izaiah Pankoke-Johnson, Cade Rice and Brayson Mueller all scored from beyond the arc as Norris’ 6-for-9 three-point shooting gave it a 29-17 halftime lead. Norris’ lead grew to 15 points early in the third quarter, but the Antlers began to force turnovers and score in bunches.