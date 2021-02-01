Norris seniors answer the call

FIRTH — When Jimmy Motz accepted the head coaching position on the Norris boys basketball team, the first thing he did was call all seven seniors on the team and talk with them.
Those early conversations were just the start of a stellar season for the first-year Norris head coach, and the season just got even better.
Every single point scored by Class B No. 3 Norris on Saturday came from a senior as the Titans became Eastern Midlands Conference Tournament champions with a 54-44 win over No. 8 Elkhorn at Norris High School.
“This group has been through a lot of adversity in the last six to seven months, and to see them come out and finish this job for something we haven’t done in a long time (makes me) proud of them,” Motz said.
Part of the challenge in facing Elkhorn (11-5) is figuring out how to break the Antlers’ aggressive 1-3-1 zone defense, but Norris (12-1) found a winning combination with its three-point shooting in the first half.
Seniors Dane Small, Izaiah Pankoke-Johnson, Cade Rice and Brayson Mueller all scored from beyond the arc as Norris’ 6-for-9 three-point shooting gave it a 29-17 halftime lead. Norris’ lead grew to 15 points early in the third quarter, but the Antlers began to force turnovers and score in bunches.
Norris committed 13 turnovers, compared with just seven for Elkhorn, but the Titans succeeded in slowing down every Antler player apart from senior Colton Uhing. He led all players with 26 points and single-handedly led Elkhorn on a 9-2 run to open the fourth quarter, which cut Norris’ lead to 41-36.
However, a key three-point play from senior CJ Hood extended the lead to eight points and Elkhorn never got that close again.
“I couldn’t be prouder of this group because they keep coming back and responding when their back is against the wall,” Motz said.
While senior Trey Deveaux averages over 17 points per game, Elkhorn’s zone and double-team defense limited him to five points. Norris’ other players picked up the slack offensively as Hood finished with 11 points and Mueller had 10.
The biggest driver of Norris’ success in the EMC final was its point guard, Rice, who scored a season-high 16 points and led the Titans to an ultra-efficient 17-for-35 (48.6%) shooting night.
“Cade’s our leader. He can come out one night and not score but do a lot of things, and tonight he came out and scored,” Motz said. “He epitomizes what we want from Norris basketball.”
Lady Titans beat Elkhorn North
FIRTH — With under a minute left to play, Norris senior Molly Ramsey headed to the bench with tears in her eyes.
It was only after forcing a turnover and suffering a hard foul that Ramsey left the court, and that final minute was just about all the rest she got Saturday at Norris High School.
Ramsey’s elite one-on-one defense slowed down Elkhorn North freshman Britt Prince for most of Saturday’s Eastern Midlands Conference Tournament final as Class B No. 2 Norris defeated No. 1 Elkhorn North 60-52 to claim its first EMC crown since 2017.
“She’s (Ramsey) incredible and that’s why she gets that assignment,” Norris coach Mark Hagerman said. “She did a great job and the rest of the kids held true to their assignments, too.”
With Ramsey shadowing Prince up and down the court, the rest of Norris’ (14-1) players packed into a zone defense with the knowledge that other Elkhorn North (14-1) players might get shooting opportunities. Junior Reilly Palmer made the most of her chances as she scored all of the Wolves’ first-quarter points and finished the game with 20.
While a pair of three-pointers from Ramsey and senior Kalli Kroeker helped Norris dominate the first quarter, Elkhorn North came back in the second quarter to tie the game 24-24 at halftime.
A key moment came when senior Norris' Brianna Stai hit a layup and three-pointer in quick succession, helping start an 8-0 run to close the third quarter. Stai led Norris with 15 points, junior Delaney White added 14 and senior Maddy Collier finished with 12 as Norris shot 20-for-54 (37%) from the field.
“That’s the beauty of the group we have; I truly believe on any given night I don’t know who’s going to lead us in any of the categories,” Hagerman said.
Elkhorn North turned up the pressure in the fourth quarter as seven late turnovers from Norris gave ample shooting opportunities to Prince. She scored 13 of her game-high 22 points in the fourth quarter, eventually cutting the lead to 51-47.
However, two late free throws from junior Ella Waters and Ramsey’s final defensive hurrah were enough for Norris to end Elkhorn North’s unbeaten season and win a conference title.
“They had us rattled at times, but the kids hung in there and found a way to finish, so I’m proud of them,” Hagerman said.