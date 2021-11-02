Norris seniors looking to make their mark

FIRTH — Growing up, house was a popular activity for Maisie Boesiger and Ella Waters, who never ran out of ways to entertain each other as their moms conducted volleyball practice each day.

The Norris weight room was their playground. The gym was, too.

They’d set up mats to crawl through, play hide-and-go-seek or see who many times they could pass a ball to one another without dropping it. All that while the Norris players — players that the two admired and wanted to be someday — practiced.

"Just making little games on the side," Boesiger said. "We always wanted to be a part of it."

That chance finally arrived.

Boesiger and Waters, along with fellow senior Sydney Jelinek, have been part of the program’s success on the court for four years. Boesiger and Waters are four-year starters and Jelinek is a three-year starter.

Literally, Boesiger and Waters grew up with Norris volleyball. Now they have a chance to wrap up a long and memorable chapter of their lives this week in Lincoln at the state volleyball tournament. No. 1 Norris opens against Adams Central at 9 a.m. Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Norris’ senior trio has accomplished some impressive feats. They have won four Eastern Midlands Conference Tournament championships, and they’re part of the winningest four-year stretch in program history. This year’s win total (33) is a school record, too. They’re also the first group of Norris seniors to play in four state tournaments, and last year’s team was state runner-up to Omaha Skutt.

But they are determined to achieve more as Norris seeks its first Class B state championship since 2014.

“I think that this is the first year we're going into (state) where we all know we have the potential to do it,” Boesiger said. “It’s a lot of hard work and one game at a time, but I think this is the first year where we really believe in ourselves and what we can do.”

Coach Christina Boesiger has coached a lot of great and special senior classes at Norris, but this one is different. It includes her daughter Maisie, the Titans’ standout setter.

“Every year I do feel like I’m pretty attached to the seniors and it’s always hard to let them go, and this year it’s a special unique group, too,” Coach Boesiger said. “Maisie was born the night of a tournament — she was born five weeks early. She has lived in the gym ever since.”

Waters’ mother was an assistant for Coach Boesiger for several seasons.

Jelinek transferred to Norris for her eighth-grade year, but her bonds with the other two seniors go back a way. Jelinek and Waters played on the same club team beginning in the fourth grade, and all three grew up playing on the same youth basketball team coached by Maisie’s father Chris.

“They are close and they have a lot of fun together,” Coach Boesiger said. “They keep each other in check, too.”

All three are very talented players. Boesiger, who is committed to Nebraska, holds the school record for career assists. Waters, who is committed to Division II Washburn, is first on the team in kills with 427. Jelinek, who is committed to Concordia, is second in kills at 291. Whether it’s a perfectly timed set by Boesiger or a thunderous kill by Waters or a stuff by Jelinek, they know how to leave their mark on the court.

However, their biggest impact comes as leaders. They bring a certain level of calmness to the floor for a team that has seven new varsity players this year, Boesiger said.

They lead by action, and by words.

Each year, Coach Boesiger has the senior class pick out words or a quote for practice shirts. Each senior this year came up with one word.

* Grit (Jelinek). “Going into the season, we knew we were going to have to fight harder if we wanted to return to the state tournament this year, and we were going to do all the little details because we lost huge players from last year,” Jelinek said.

* Greatness (Waters). “We knew coming into the season we’d have to show a lot of effort,” she said. “We have a lot of younger kids on our team, so every practice giving it 110% through every practice and drill and train like a champion.”

* Sacrifice (Boesiger). “We knew that we’d have to sacrifice more than other teams were if we wanted to be great and if we wanted to accomplish new things,” she said. “We have never a won a state championship and we knew it would take a lot of sacrifice to do that.”

“I think it’s a great example of who these three seniors are,” Coach Boesiger said of the three words.

When they were freshmen, Norris reached the state tournament before losing in the first round. They reached the semifinals as sophomores and the final as juniors. They’re hopeful of the next step — hoisting a state championship trophy Saturday night at the Devaney Sports Center.

A state championship would be another memory for a big family, Jelinek said.

“When I came here first I realized that this program was more than just a program,” she said. “It was like a second family to me. When I came here everyone in this program welcomed me with open arms, even if they barely knew me, so I think going out on top would feel really special I know for us seniors because we’ve gone to the state tournament four times and we’ve been trying to push one more round every single year.”

When the team played its final home game last Saturday against Blair, Coach Boesiger said she had to fight back a couple of tears listening to her husband, who does the PA announcing, announce the names of the seniors one last time.

It was another reminder that these seniors’ final moments in Norris volleyball uniforms are coming closer and closer. But what they meant to a volleyball program that prides itself on success and family atmosphere won’t be fading away anytime soon.

“They have been the model of what it takes to get to where we’re at right now,” Coach Boesiger said. “It just didn’t happen because we have some talented players. There’s so many little things. They’re just really, really good people."

