Norris stands tall to set up rematch with Elkhorn North

LINCOLN -- With five players standing at 5-foot-10 or taller, including a 6-3 senior in Ella Waters, Norris typically is the taller team when it steps onto the court.

But on Tuesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena, York had the size to match the Titans.

Norris still stood tall.

The No. 3 Titans (21-4) put the clamps down defensively, especially in the paint, and smothered No. 5 York 43-22 in the opening round of the Class B girls state tournament.

Junior Anistyn Rice came off the bench to score nine points and junior Sage Burbach added nine points and several rebounds while battling in the post against the Dukes' Masa Scheierman (6-1) and Anna Briggs (6-2).

"It's very different than going against shorter girls, but I think it helps me get better, helps challenge me to make a move and maybe draw a foul if I can," Burbach said.

Norris limited Scheierman and Briggs to six combined points.

"The way she came off and what she did for us today was huge," Norris coach Mark Hagerman said of Burbach, a 6-foot forward.

Norris made it very difficult for the Dukes (21-5) to find any life on offense. The Titans led 10-3 at halftime and 18-6 at half. York didn't reach double digits until late in the third quarter.

"I was really proud of the way they focused in on what we wanted to shut down and they (York) obviously got a really, really good shooting team," Hagerman said. "We were able to limit them to one opportunity, I thought ... and sometimes throughout the year that hasn't been the norm."

Next up for Norris is another shot at Elkhorn North. The Wolves have won four straight against Norris, a streak that includes last year's win the state final and two games this year.

Elkhorn North beat Norris 54-37 in the Eastern Midlands Conference Tournament final, but Norris was much more competitive in the regular-season meeting that followed two weeks later (43-37).

That second meeting helped build some confidence, Hagerman said.

"I think we're ready," Burbach said. "We were right there with them the whole time nand I think we know what we need to do defensively to stop them."

Destiny Shepherd had seven points for York, which was 1-for-10 from the field in the second quarter and 2-for-19 for the first half.

Norris senior Sydney Jelinek left Tuesday's game after a scary spill out-of-bounds. Hagerman said it's a knee bruise.

