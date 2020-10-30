Norris survives Beatrice's upset bid

FIRTH -- Beatrice was thinking upset in the first round of the Class B State Playoffs Friday night, but they came up just short.

The 13th-seeded Orangemen fell to fourth-seeded Norris 35-27 at Norris High School. The score was far different than the 35-7 score between these two teams just a few weeks ago during the regular season.

Beatrice even enjoyed a 27-14 lead at one point in the third quarter, but Norris' offensive firepower late in the third quarter and throughout the fourth quarter proved to be too much.

The two teams traded scores early. Norris got the ball first at their own 38 yard line and they were able to put together a eight play scoring drive that was capped by Cooper Hausmann's 19 yard touchdown pass to James Carnie to give the Titans an early 7-0 lead.

The Orangemen started their first drive at their own 30 yard line and put together a 14 play scoring drive. Quarterback Bennett Crandall capped the drive with a one yard quarterback sneak to tie the game 7-7.

Beatrice's defense then got a big stop and a bad bunt by the Titans was fielded by Austin Burroughs and he returned it all the way to the end zone to give Beatrice a 14-7 lead.