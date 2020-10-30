Norris survives Beatrice's upset bid

FIRTH -- Beatrice was thinking upset in the first round of the Class B State Playoffs Friday night, but they came up just short.
The 13th-seeded Orangemen fell to fourth-seeded Norris 35-27 at Norris High School. The score was far different than the 35-7 score between these two teams just a few weeks ago during the regular season.
Beatrice even enjoyed a 27-14 lead at one point in the third quarter, but Norris' offensive firepower late in the third quarter and throughout the fourth quarter proved to be too much.
The two teams traded scores early. Norris got the ball first at their own 38 yard line and they were able to put together a eight play scoring drive that was capped by Cooper Hausmann's 19 yard touchdown pass to James Carnie to give the Titans an early 7-0 lead.
The Orangemen started their first drive at their own 30 yard line and put together a 14 play scoring drive. Quarterback Bennett Crandall capped the drive with a one yard quarterback sneak to tie the game 7-7.
Beatrice's defense then got a big stop and a bad bunt by the Titans was fielded by Austin Burroughs and he returned it all the way to the end zone to give Beatrice a 14-7 lead.
The Orangemen had momentum, but Norris would be able to put a scoring drive together on their next possession. They started at their own 20 and a 44 yard run by Dylan Meyer set up an eventual one yard touchdown run by Hausmann to tie the game 14-14.
Beatrice had bad field position at their own 7 yard line to start their next drive, but they were able to put together a seven play scoring drive. A 38 yard pass from Crandall to Elliot Jurgens got the Orangemen into Norris territory. Crandall then found a diving Jace Pethoud in the end zone for a 25 yard touchdown pass, giving Beatrice a 21-17 lead.
Norris went three and out on their next drive and the Orangemen would again take it into Titan territory, but a fumble gave the ball back to Norris at their own 26.
Just three plays later, though, Jace Pethoud came down with an interception to give Beatrice the ball back at their own 21 yard line. One play later, Beatrice would fumble the ball back to Norris.
Just three plays later, Norris would fumble and Pethoud recovered. Beatrice had one last chance to score before half time, but their drive was halted near midfield.
Beatrice really started thinking upset when they took their first drive of the second half 79 yards for a touchdown. Deegan Nelson had a run of 23 yard son the drive while Crandall had a run of 30 yards, which set up Crandall's eventuall one yard touchdown run. The extra point was missed, keeping the score at 27-14.
Norris needed a scoring drive and they got one. Hausmann hooked up with CJ Hood for an eventual touchdown pass to cut the Titan deficit to 27-21.
Beatrice's offense went three and out on their next drive and Norris started their next drive at their own 49. Ben Landgren had a 20 yard run and Hausmann had a 20 yard pass to Carnie, which set up Langren's eventual touchdown run to give Norris a 28-27 lead,.
The two teams traded punts back and forth, but a Beatrice punt from deep in their own territory was blocked and Cooper Spaulding scooped it up and ran it into the endzone, extending Norris' lead to 35-27.
Beatrice needed to score, but their next drive stalled and they were forced to punt after back-to-back penalties. Norris was able to pick up first downs and run the clock out, preserving the 35-27 win.
Norris advances to play the winner of Friday night's game between fifth seeded Aurora and 12th-seeded Scottsbluff.
Beatrice's season comes to an end after posting a 4-6 record.
