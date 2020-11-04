Norris sweeps Aurora in state tournament opener

When the offense for the Norris volleyball team is cranked up it can be overwhelming for the opponent.
It’s fast, has many threats and comes at you from every direction.
“When we can get in-system we have a lot of offensive threats,” said Norris coach Christina Boesiger.
Second-ranked Norris used all of its threats in a 25-21, 25-19, 25-20 win against No. 7 Aurora in the first round of the Class B state tournament Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
For some teams, many of the kills come from one player, but Norris had six players with at least four kills. Outside hitter Ella Waters had 16, middle blocker Kalli Kroeker had nine, right-side hitter Sydney Jelinek had seven, middle blocker Brianna Stai had five and outside hitter Gracie Kircher had four. Even setter Maisie Boesiger had four kills on tips across the net.
All those options helped Norris have 19 more kills than Aurora (45-26).
Norris tries to be creative with its offense so the blockers can’t set up early in anticipation of the attack. The Titans’ pin hitters will move and attack from the middle. And the middle blockers will roll out to the pin on the slide attack.
“Not many teams have players that can swing outside, middle or right side,” Maisie Boesiger said. “So we’re able to run a lot of cross plays. Every time we get the ball back on our side we either have a cross in front, or behind, or stacks. It’s really hard for the other team to know what we’re doing when we have players flying everywhere.”
It’s fun to be the Titans’ setter.
“Having the hitters that I do I know that I can reverse the flow (of the offense) and set anyone,” Maisie Boesiger said. “They’re all ready to get in there and swing.”
In the first set, Aurora dug a lot of shots to keep it close. But Waters dominated in the second set with eight of her 16 kills.
The third set was tied at 16, but Norris finished off the sweep.
Senior Kassidy Hudson led Aurora with nine kills.
“I think it was just kind of a roller coaster,” Aurora coach Lois Hixson said. “We would play some good defense and get some swings down, and then they would come back with a couple. It was a good match overall.”
Norris (28-4) advances to the state semifinals for the second consecutive year and will play No. 4 Elkhorn in Friday's late match.
The other Class B semifinal will pit top-seeded Omaha Skutt vs. No. 5 seed Ashland-Greensood. That match will be played at 7 p.m -- prior to the Norris/Elkhorn match.
The Class B Championship game will be played Saturday at 7 p.m.
