Norris sweeps Beatrice in subdistrict final

FIRTH - The Norris Titans defeated Beatrice in straight sets to claim the B-4 Subdistrict Championship on Wednesday.
Norris, ranked No. 2 in Class B, won the match 25-11, 25-10, 25-13 at Norris High School.
With the win, the Titans automatically qualify for a district final match. Beatrice will also play in a district final match due to their standing in the wildcard rankings.
Norris was clicking on all cylinders from the get go on Wednesday. They jumped out to an early 6-4 lead in the first set thanks to two kills by Sydney Jelinek and a kill each from Brianna Stai and Maisie Boesiger.
That forced Beatrice to take a timeout and out of the timeout, a block by Ella Waters followed by a kill from Boesiger, a block by Stai and a kill by Jelinek made it 10-4.
A Beatrice error and another kill by Jelinek made it 12-4. Beatrice finally ended the run with a point, but kills by Waters and Stai made it 14-5 and forced Beatrice to take another timeout.
Two kills by Jelinek out of the timeout followed by an ace serve by Alivia Hausmann highlighted a 4-0 run, extending the lead to 18-5. Norris would coast to the 25-11 win from there.
The Titans motored out to an 8-3 lead in the second set, forcing an early Beatrice timeout. Boesiger and Waters had two kills each during that early run while Stai had a kill and a block, Kalli Kroeker had a kill and Molly Ramsey had an ace serve.
Out of the timeout, Stai and Jelinek had back to back kills and Hausmann followed that up with an ace to make it 11-3. After a Beatrice point, Jelinek and Kroeker had kills to make it 13-4.
They would be able to extend their lead to 18-6 after kills by Kroeker, Waters and Boesiger. They would eventually win the set 25-10.
Norris jumped out to a 5-1 lead in the third set after three kills from Waters and a kill from Kroeker. A Beatrice point made it 5-2, but a kill by Stai and an ace by Ramsey made it 7-2.
Norris got their lead up to 11-4 before Beatrice would come back with four of the next five points to make it 12-8. Kills by Kroeker and Waters highlighted a 3-0 run by the Titans to make it 15-8, forcing a Beatrice timeout.
Norris then scored six straight points thanks to kills from Waters and Kroeker, an ace by Boesiger and a double block by Kroeker and Gracie Kircher. That made the score 20-8 and the Titans would coast to the 25-13 win from there.
The win was the 400th career win for Norris Coach Christina Boesiger in her 21 year career. The Titans will host a district final game on Saturday while Beatrice will likely have to travel.
Other Sunland Subdistrict finals
D2-1 at Diller-Odell: No. 5 Falls City Sacred Heart took the first set against top-ranked Diller-Odell (25-14), but the Griffins rallied past the Irish in the next three sets 25-23, 25-16, 25-19.
C2-1 at Freeman: The Falcons (12-12) held off Wilber-Clatonia 25-14, 25-17, 18-25, 25-18 behind 16 kills from sophomore Kylie Boyer. Fellow sophomore Lexi Winkle added nine kills and Brooklyn Ideus poured in 34 set assists.
D1-1 at HTRS: No. 6 Johnson-Brock took care of No. 9 HTRS in a 25-19, 25-10, 25-11 sweep behind 16 kills from junior Jadyn Hahn. Emily Wenzl added eight kills, and five of the Eagles' seven ace serves.
D1-7 at BDS: No. 2 BDS rallied to defeat Meridian after getting a scare from the Mustangs, dropping the first set 25-22. The Eagles took care of the next three sets 28-26, 25-20, 25-14.
