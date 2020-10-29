Norris sweeps Beatrice in subdistrict final

Out of the timeout, Stai and Jelinek had back to back kills and Hausmann followed that up with an ace to make it 11-3. After a Beatrice point, Jelinek and Kroeker had kills to make it 13-4.

They would be able to extend their lead to 18-6 after kills by Kroeker, Waters and Boesiger. They would eventually win the set 25-10.

Norris jumped out to a 5-1 lead in the third set after three kills from Waters and a kill from Kroeker. A Beatrice point made it 5-2, but a kill by Stai and an ace by Ramsey made it 7-2.

Norris got their lead up to 11-4 before Beatrice would come back with four of the next five points to make it 12-8. Kills by Kroeker and Waters highlighted a 3-0 run by the Titans to make it 15-8, forcing a Beatrice timeout.

Norris then scored six straight points thanks to kills from Waters and Kroeker, an ace by Boesiger and a double block by Kroeker and Gracie Kircher. That made the score 20-8 and the Titans would coast to the 25-13 win from there.

The win was the 400th career win for Norris Coach Christina Boesiger in her 21 year career. The Titans will host a district final game on Saturday while Beatrice will likely have to travel.

Other Sunland Subdistrict finals