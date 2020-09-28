Norris takes 2nd in LPS Classic

Aided by Titan mistakes and kills from Taylor Bunjer and Haley Wolfe, Elkhorn went on a 9-2 run to take a 21-18 lead. However, Norris rattled off four straight points to take a 22-21 lead.

Norris reached set point at 25-24, but a Thomas kill kept the set alive. The Titans led again 27-26, but the Antlers came up with a block to tie the set 27-27. A kill by Bunjer and a hitting error by the Titans sealed up the first set for Elkhorn 29-27.

“We just had too many errors,” Norris head coach Christina Boesiger. “We had 13 hitting errors, but we only lost by two, so you know we are right there.”

Elkhorn began to pull away in the second set, building a 19-13 lead. But like the Antlers, the Titans were feisty, putting together an 8-3 run to make it 22-21. Clinging to its lead, Elkhorn found a kill from senior Ray Joens, secured a team block and got the final kill from Thomas.

Norris outside hitter Ella Waters led all players with 11 kills, while Kroeker finished with seven. Bunjer led the Antlers with nine kills, while Thomas had seven.

Pius X secured third place in its home invite, defeating Elkhorn North 25-14, 27-25 before falling to Elkhorn 25-16, 16-25, 27-25. The Bolts defeated Millard North in the third-place match 25-19, 25-20.