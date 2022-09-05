Norris teams sweep Beatrice Cross Country Invite

The Norris cross country teams swept both the team and individual championship Saturday at the Beatrice Invite.

The Norris girls, who are the defending Class B State Champions, finished with a team score 11, which was well ahead runner-up Waverly's 29.

The Lady Titans had five of the top six finishers in the race. Ellie Thomas was first with a time of 19:46.45 while Kendall Zavala was second with a time of 19:56.41 and Atlee Wallman was third with a time of 19:58.89.

Hailley Finkner finished fifth for Norris while Tanna Petsche finished sixth and Kennedy Powell finished ninth.

The Norris boys finished with a team score of 10, which was also well ahead of Waverly's runner-up score of 47.

Norris swept the top four individual spots. Rilley Boonstra led the race with a time of 16:36.66 while Sam Talero was second with a time of 17:20.30, Eli Van Brocklin was third with a time of 17:21.82 and Wyatt Behrens was fourth with a time of 17:31.38.

Cole Bare finished 12th for Norris while Dalton Weber finished 15th.

The Beatrice girls finished third in the team standings with a score of 56th. Addison Perrett was the top finisher for the Lady O. Her time of 22:37.91 was good enough for 12th place.

Macey Holthus finished 16th, Kendall Hein finished 19th, Josie Frerichs finished 20th, Jaedyn Baxa finished 23rd and Madyson McAtee finished 31st.

The Beatrice boys also finished third in the team standing with a score of 52.

Josiah Quinones led the way for the Orangemen with a sixth place time of 18:13.31. Bryan Price finished ninth, Jaden Guernsey finished 18th, Lucas Frazier finished 21st, Ashton Barber finished 29th and Cole Karlin finished 58th.

Tri County also had runners competing at the Beatrice Invite. In the boys race, Cole Siems finished fifth for the Trojans with a time of 17:53.06. Lucas Lewandowski finished 28th, Ethan Jobman finished 55th and Ethan Rosenthal finished 61st.

For the Lady Trojans, Evelyn Baker finished 11th, Abbie Drewes finished 27th, and Kenzie Strein finished 44th.

Wilber-Clatonia competed at the Beatrice Invite. For the boys Grant Eschiti finished 40th, Pedro Hernandez finished 48th, Jameson Conway finished 50th, Kaden Topgstad finished 51st, Evan Odvody finished 52nd, Gavyn Hormandl finished 54th and Beau Odvody finished 64th.

For the Lady Wolverines, Lena Eschiti finished 24th, Brittany Tores finished 32nd, and Jessica Martinez finished 43rd.

The Beatrice and Tri County cross country teams will be in action again on Thursday when they travel to the Fairbury Invite.

The Norris cross country teams will travel to the Pius Invite on Thursday. The Wilber-Clatonia cross country teams will travel to the Crete Invite on Thursday.