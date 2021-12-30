Norris teams sweep Waverly holiday titles

WAVERLY — A team can beat a zone defense in a number of ways.

They could drive and kick the ball out to shooters, or throw the ball into the middle, just to name a couple.

Norris chose to shoot.

The Class B No. 2 Titan girls made three consecutive three-pointers to start the Waverly Holiday Tournament championship game Wednesday, forcing Lincoln Christian to switch from a 2-3 zone to a man-to-man defense.

Norris used its early success from three-point territory to build a lead and fought off a late Crusader run to earn a 54-45 win.

“For three quarters, I thought we really had control of the game,” Norris coach Mark Hagerman said. “Lincoln Christian really ramped up the pressure in the third quarter and caused us some turnovers, but I was really proud of our girls hitting free throws down the stretch. I think we were (23-for-27) for the game. We’ll take that.”

Norris (9-0) was led by University of South Dakota softball commit Delaney White, who scored 12 points.

Lincoln Christian (3-7) cut the deficit from 13 points to seven late in the game, and that kind of effort showed Crusader coach Britt Ehlers that his team is on the right track.

“We’re just continuing to grow as the season goes on,” Ehlers said. “We always talked that it’s not about where we are right now, but we’ve got to keep our eyes up on where we’re going to finish. I think by the end of this, we’re going to be a pretty tough team.”

Norris boys 55, Waverly 43: Norris and Waverly are familiar with each other as members of the Eastern Midlands Conference.

The teams played on the football field in the fall in a triple-overtime battle, and in Wednesday’s basketball game, each team had players from that game, including both starting quarterbacks.

The physicality was near that of a football game at times, but it was two key buckets by Norris that ended up being the difference as Norris (5-4) upset Class B No. 6 Waverly (6-3) 55-43 in tournament championship at Waverly.

The Titans and the Vikings were deadlocked at 28 in the third quarter when Myles Hoehne drilled a three-pointer. On the next possession, freshman Barret Boesiger hit a three-pointer in nearly the exact same spot.

The Vikings never recovered.

“I thought our shot selection was good,” Norris coach Jimmy Motz said. “I thought we rushed a couple in the first half, but Cooper (Hausmann) stuck a big one in the corner that put it to 13 and Barret’s one was big. … We’re going to see them again next Thursday, and we might see them again a couple more times. This was a classic EMC backyard brawl where you have two really good teams competing at a high level.”

The Titans were led by Hausmann's 13 points, while the Vikings were led by Cole Murray’s 12.

