Norris tennis finishes runner-up at state

The Titans also finished state runner-up in volleyball, basketball and soccer. Norris was third in the state softball tournament.

“It's kind of surreal,” Norris co-head coach Anessa Price said. “Coming into the state tournament we weren't sure how we were going to fare. We had hopes to be in the top five, and going out of (Thursday) we played a lot of scenarios. 'If this team gets this win, how is that going to affect us?' … Us being along with those second-places with all of our other sports this year feels really good.”

Norris' finish comes without having practice courts at the school. The Titans practice in the gym and in surrounding areas.

“Our girls push through a lot,” Price said. “We have a couple courts in nearby communities that we use to practice on. The last couple weeks Doane has been gracious enough to let us go over and use their courts, but these girls do a lot on their own time, too. They play a lot in the offseason, take lessons and put a lot of their own time in getting better, too. I'm just proud of them.”

Meena Satpathy, a No. 1 doubles champion for Duchesne in 2019, dropped just one set in her run to the No. 1 singles title Friday. Ina Satpathy and Paulina Gilgenast added a title at No. 1 doubles, while Abigail Brewster and Bridget Duffy took No. 2 singles.