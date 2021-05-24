Norris tennis finishes runner-up at state

Madeline Starr was, in her words, terrified to play singles this year. She was ecstatic Friday.
Starr helped Norris to a runner-up finish at the Class B state tennis meet with a No. 2 singles championship at Woods Tennis Center.
Starr trailed 3-2 in the first set to McCook's Joslyn Hammond in the final before taking the next 10 games in a 6-3, 6-0 victory.
“It means the world to me,” Starr said. “Going into this match I had just had to tell myself, 'I'm going to win, I'm going to win.' I knew she (Hammond) was going to be tough, and she was tough. In the beginning we were going back and forth.
“I just kind of had to rally myself, take a deep breath and say, 'OK, we need to focus one hit at a time.'”
Starr was a doubles player for the Titans in 2018 and 2019. And when she started hitting as a senior, something changed her mindset.
“I started winning somehow, and here we are,” Starr said. “I'm kind of shocked. I kind of forgot how much I love singles and the feel of the ball by myself.
“It's everything to me. Losing last year (due to COVID-19), I was terrified that I wasn't going to be any good this season. I had lost that season and I had lost that practice.”
Omaha Duchesne finished as the team champion with 54¼ points, with champions in three of the four divisions. Norris scored 43½ points to become the fourth Titans team to finish second in a girls sport this academic year.
The Titans also finished state runner-up in volleyball, basketball and soccer. Norris was third in the state softball tournament.
“It's kind of surreal,” Norris co-head coach Anessa Price said. “Coming into the state tournament we weren't sure how we were going to fare. We had hopes to be in the top five, and going out of (Thursday) we played a lot of scenarios. 'If this team gets this win, how is that going to affect us?' … Us being along with those second-places with all of our other sports this year feels really good.”
Norris' finish comes without having practice courts at the school. The Titans practice in the gym and in surrounding areas.
“Our girls push through a lot,” Price said. “We have a couple courts in nearby communities that we use to practice on. The last couple weeks Doane has been gracious enough to let us go over and use their courts, but these girls do a lot on their own time, too. They play a lot in the offseason, take lessons and put a lot of their own time in getting better, too. I'm just proud of them.”
Meena Satpathy, a No. 1 doubles champion for Duchesne in 2019, dropped just one set in her run to the No. 1 singles title Friday. Ina Satpathy and Paulina Gilgenast added a title at No. 1 doubles, while Abigail Brewster and Bridget Duffy took No. 2 singles.
“It's really nice,” Meena Satpathy said. “I'm just happy to have a chance at state again, and our team is doing really well, too.
“I think we have a really good team and we are going to have a really good team over the next few years. I'm playing with my sister, and that's kind of nice.”
It's back-to-back state championships for Duchesne after winning the 2019 title and the first for first-year head coach Robert Weber.
“It just feels amazing and I'm just so proud of the girls,” Weber said. “Everyone stepped up and played amazing all year, and I'm happy for all the student-athletes in Nebraska getting to be able to compete again. Happy for the state and happy for the girls to compete. Beyond happy for all my girls.”