Norris uses strong block to cruise into state semis

LINCOLN -- The Norris Lady Titans had little trouble advancing to the semifinals of the NSAA State Volleyball Tournament.

Norris, the No. 1 seed in Class B, defeated eighth-seeded Adams Central in straight sets 25-5, 25-18, 25-8 Wednesday morning at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln.

With the win, Norris will play (York/Elkhorn North) in the semifinals at 5 p.m. on Friday.

Norris Coach Christina Boesiger said she felt good about how her team came out and played.

"It feels good to get that first one out of the way," Boesiger said. "We are coming in as No. 1, but we're not going in thinking we're the best team in the tournament. We're taking it one game at a time and they know it's going to be a process every game and we were able to get past that first one."

The Lady Titans jumped out to a 19-2 lead in the first set and never looked back on their way to the 25-5 win.

Boesiger was happy with the quick start.

"We always try to get a quick start out because I think that kind of sets the tone for the game in trying to play fast," Boesiger said. "We wanted to go out strong from the serving line and our block wanted to have a presence at the net and I think they definitely executed that. It was awesome to see how many touches we got."

The second set was more competitive. After another solid start, Norris' lead was dwindled down to 18-14 midway through the set. That's all the closer Adams Central would get, though, as the Titans went on to win 25-18.

The third set was similar to the first with Norris building a 15-7 lead before scoring 10 of the next 11 points to win 25-8.

Boesiger said she was especially pleased with how her team blocked against Adams Central. Celia Spilker and Gracie Kircher had seven solo blocks each while Ella Waters had two blocks and Sydney Jelinek and Anistyn Rice had a block each.

"I loved our block presence," Boesiger said. "That's been a big emphasis the last three to four weeks and it has really come on. (Our girls) really had a presence at the net."

Offensively, Waters led the way for Norris with 15 kills while Kircher had 11 kills. Sydney Jelinek had five kills, Maisie Boesiger and Spilker had four kills each and Rice had three kills.

Boesiger had 31 assists, 12 digs and four ace serves. Grayson Piening had six assists, five digs and three ace serves. Alivia Hausmann had two ace serves and Kircher had one ace serve.

Boesiger said one of her team's strength is their depth.

"We play a lot of girls," Boesiger said. "It's made for a great atmosphere in practice and it helps us get better because we have a lot of kids that can play. Our practices are a battle because it's almost like starters versus starters because we play so many. That has helped us excel and get better as the season goes on."

Norris volleyball is no stranger to the state tournament. They are making their 23rd appearance in school history and have state titles in 1991, 2013 and 2014. Last year, they finished runner-up to Omaha Skutt.

Boesiger said the team is motivated to finish the job this year.

"They are just excited to be here and they are hungry for more," Boesiger said. "The know we are climbing to get to the top. Once you get here, the ratings don't mean anything and they know it's anybody's tournament to win and they are hungry to go win it."

