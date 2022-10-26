Norris wins B-5 volleyball subdistrict

FIRTH-- The Norris Lady Titans had the luxury of knowing they would play in a district final regardless of their finish at subdistricts, but they took care of business anyway.

Norris, who was the No. 1 seed in the B-5 Subdistrict, hosted and got to await the winner between No. 2 seed Crete and No. 3 seed Beatrice, who played a four-set semifinal match.

Crete was able to win the match over Beatrice, but the Lady Titans then swept the Cardinals in three sets 25-16, 25-14, 25-14 to win the subdistrict.

Anna Jelinek had 14 kills in the match while Gracie Kircher had 10 kills. Lexis Hasselbalch and Kendall Cose had four kills each while Anistyn Rice and Celia Spilker had two kills each and Mallorie Meyer had one kill.

Alivia Hausmann had 17 set assists while Kircher had 14 set assists.

Defensively, Hasselbalch had six total blocks while Spilker had five blocks. Cose and Rice had two blocks each and Kircher had one block. Jelinek had 12 digs.

Norris improves their record to 27-7 on the season and currently sits in third in the Class B wildcard standings. They will host a district final on Saturday. The official pairings for district finals has not been released.

With a win in the district final, Norris would advance to state for the fifth consecutive year. They lost to Omaha Skutt in the state championship match the last two years and also lost to the Skyhawks in the semifinals in 2019.

Diller-Odell, Freeman, Meridian and Fairbury win subdistricts

Four other Sunland teams won their subdistricts Tuesday night, which qualifies them all for a district final match on Saturday.

In the D2-1 Subdistrict, top-seeded Diller-Odell defeated Falls City Sacred Heart in five sets 25-19, 25-20, 24-26, 15-25, 15-13 at Diller-Odell High Schools.

The Lady Griffins are now 28-5 on the season and No. 5 in the D2 wildcard ratings. They will likely host a district final on Saturday.

Meridian swept Johnson-Brock in the D1-1 Subdistrict final Tuesday night at Meridian High School.

The Lady Mustangs were the No. 1 seed in the subdistrict and they defeated second-seeded Johnson-Brock 25-14, 25-11, 25-17.

Meridian is now 26-4 on the season and currently No. 5 in the D1 wildcard rankings. They will also likely host a district final on Saturday.

Freeman was able to sweep Johnson County Central in the C2-1 Subdistrict.

The Lady Falcons hosted the subdistrict since they were the top seed and won the match 25-17, 25-15, 25-19 over the Lady Thunderbirds

Freeman improves to 21-8 on the season and is in 12th in the C2 wildcard rankings, meaning they will likely have to travel for their district final match on Saturday.

Fairbury, was able to capture the C1-1 subdistrict title on Tuesday with a four set win over top-seeded Syracuse 25-23, 25-23, 24-26, 25-21 at Syracuse High School.

Fairbury improves to 20-11 on the season and is 15th in the C1 wildcard rankings, meaning they will have to travel to their district final match on Saturday.