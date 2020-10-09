Norris wins district championship

FIRTH -- Norris is heading to the Class B State Softball Tournament in Hastings next week.
The Titans swept Beatrice in a best-of-three series Friday at Norris High School. They won the first game 9-4 and then clinched the series with an 13-2 win in five innings in Game 2.
Norris Coach Kyle McMurray said it feels good to be heading to the state tournament.
"We've had a very successful regular season and when you get to the postseason, you hope to maintain that level of competitiveness," McMurray. "You never know if it's going to work out that way. The postseason presents a number of challenges, but our girls met all those challenges well. We are super excited to be making a return trip to state."
Pitching and defense were key elements for Norris in their wins over Beatrice on Friday. Alexis Wiggins had a total of 28 strikeouts in the two games against the Lady O, including 17 in the first game. Norris' defense was also without an error in both games.
Despite having beaten Beatrice twice prior to Friday's games, McMurray said he reminded his team that the Lady O has played on the final day of the state tournament the previous two seasons.
"Beatrice has that experience and that moxie and everything you want in a team," McMurray said. "We told the girls that we have to be sharp. We weren't sharp in the first game, but our bats helped. In the second game, I thought we were really sharp. We had a great approach at the plate and we played well defensively. And of course Alexis Wiggins goes out and pitches lights out for us for two games, which helps out a lot."
After finishing state runner-up the last two seasons, Beatrice falls just short of making it back to state. Head Coach Gary Lytle said he was hopeful his team could rebound in Game 2 after making Wiggins throw a lot of pitches in Game 1, but the Titans came out and scored four runs in the first inning, which he said "deflated" the Lady O.
"We left a lot of runners on base in the first game and you just have to tip your hat to Alexis Wiggins," Lytle said. "She brings it and she gets the strikeouts when she needs it. She's got a nice change up that she's worked on and improved and she got herself out of a couple of jams where we just couldn't get the big hits."
In the decisive Game 2, Norris had 11 hits in the game. McKenna Becher had a home run, two singles, four RBI's and four runs scored. Alexis Bishoff had a double, two singles and a run scored. Delaney White had two singles, an RBI and three runs scored. Alexis Wiggins, Taylor McMurray and Maddy Collier had a single each.
Wiggins pitched five innings, giving up two earned runs on five hits while striking out 11 and walking three.
Two of Beatrice's five hits in the second game were solo home runs off the bats of Avery Barnard and Jaidyn Vanschoiack. Riley Schwisow had two singles and Jaidyn Vanschoiack had an additional single to round out Beatrice's offense.
Riley Schwisow pitched the first two innings for Beatrice while Rylee Pangborn pitched the final three innings.
In the first game, Norris was led by Taylor McMurray, who had a home run, two singles, two RBI's and two runs scored. Alexis Wiggins had a double and a single while Izzy Havel also had a double and a single. Matthea Boon had two singles while Alexis Bishoff had a double and a single. Maddy Collier and Grace Dowding had a single each.
Wiggins pitched all seven innings, giving up four earned runs on eight hits while striking out 17 and walking one.
Beatrice's Morgan Mahoney had three singles and two runs scored in the first game while Avery Barnard had a double, a single and an RBI. Riley Schwisow had a home run while Tavia Hausman had a double. Jaidyn Vanschoiack had a single.
Pangborn pitched all six innings for the Lady O.
Despite losing a lot of seniors off of last year's team, Beatrice came up just one win short of the state tournament, which Lytle said he was happy to see. He said his team got into trouble with defensive errors, which is something young teams do.
"We have a really talented group of young kids," Lytle said. "This week was kind of a reflection of our year. When we play good defense, we can play with anybody. But when we give five or six outs in an inning and shoot ourselves in the foot, it becomes hard to overcome. Part of that is growing up and maturing, so I'm excited about the group coming back next year."
It was the final game for four Beatrice seniors, including Rylee Pangborn, Reganne Henning, Stormie Gonzalez-Dorn and Navaeh Martinez.
Pangborn pitched two-thirds of the innings for the Lady O this season while Henning is described as a "quiet leader" that provided power in the middle of the Lady O offense. Gonzalez-Dorn and Martinez didn't play as much as the other two seniors, but Lytle said they had great attitudes.
"All four of our seniors are good kids and were good examples for the younger kids," Lytle said. "They all worked hard and had fun doing it and enjoyed the game."
The Class B State Tournament starts Wednesday in Hastings. Norris will have to wait and see who they open with.
"I'm excited to go watch us compete against the other top teams in Class B," McMurray said. "There's going to be some very good teams out there and it will be fun to play some teams we haven't played yet as well as some teams that have beaten us this year."
Fairbury heading back to state
Fairbury will have a chance to defend their Class C State Championship
The Lady Jeffs swept their series against Fillmore Central/EMF to advance to state next week. They won the first game 9-1 before clinching the series in the second game 13-4.
In the second game, Jordan Tracy hit two home runs while Jami Mans also went deep. Ellie Ohlde had four hits, two RBI's and two runs in the first game while Marlee Biehle had two hits and three RBI's.
Jami Mans pitched both games for Fairbury.
Freeman falls in district final
C-7 at Hastings: Tayelor Butler hit five home runs, including three in the second game, to lead No. 9 Hastings St. Cecilia to a sweep (14-3 and 14-5) of No. 8 Freeman at Bill Smith Complex.
Butler went 4-for-4 with seven RBIs, including a grand slam in the second game for Hawkettes (23-11), who finished with a combined 26 hits and nine homers.
Butler and Demuth each had two in the first game.
Mikayla Lempka and Hayleigh Shubert each had two RBIs in the second game for the Falcons (19-10).
