Norris wins district championship

FIRTH -- Norris is heading to the Class B State Softball Tournament in Hastings next week.

The Titans swept Beatrice in a best-of-three series Friday at Norris High School. They won the first game 9-4 and then clinched the series with an 13-2 win in five innings in Game 2.

Norris Coach Kyle McMurray said it feels good to be heading to the state tournament.

"We've had a very successful regular season and when you get to the postseason, you hope to maintain that level of competitiveness," McMurray. "You never know if it's going to work out that way. The postseason presents a number of challenges, but our girls met all those challenges well. We are super excited to be making a return trip to state."

Pitching and defense were key elements for Norris in their wins over Beatrice on Friday. Alexis Wiggins had a total of 28 strikeouts in the two games against the Lady O, including 17 in the first game. Norris' defense was also without an error in both games.

Despite having beaten Beatrice twice prior to Friday's games, McMurray said he reminded his team that the Lady O has played on the final day of the state tournament the previous two seasons.