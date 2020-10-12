Norris wins Eastern Midlands Conference

The Eastern Midlands Conference volleyball tournament hasn’t always been easy for Norris.

The Titans won the EMC Tournament in 1994, but it took 23 years until they could recapture the crown in 2017. Further titles followed in 2018 and 2019, and the Titans secured their fourth-straight conference crown with a 2-1 win over Elkhorn on Saturday in Elkhorn.

“Each year they’ve won it and they’ve had the goal of doing it again next year,” Norris head coach Christina Boesiger said. “It is tough to do that because of how tough our conference is, and for them to do that four years in a row is pretty special.”

Wins over Bennington and Elkhorn North set up a challenging tournament final for Norris against the Class B No. 2 Antlers. The No. 3 Titans came back from a 2-0 deficit to beat Elkhorn 3-2 on Thursday, and Saturday’s match followed the same script.

Elkhorn won the first set 25-19, but Norris’ determination showed as it controlled Set 2 and closed out the third set to take the match. Maisie Boesiger powered the Norris offense with 77 assists over the three matches, while Ella Waters led the Titans with 30 kills and Kalli Kroeker added 29.