Norris wins Eastern Midlands Conference

The Eastern Midlands Conference volleyball tournament hasn’t always been easy for Norris.
The Titans won the EMC Tournament in 1994, but it took 23 years until they could recapture the crown in 2017. Further titles followed in 2018 and 2019, and the Titans secured their fourth-straight conference crown with a 2-1 win over Elkhorn on Saturday in Elkhorn.
“Each year they’ve won it and they’ve had the goal of doing it again next year,” Norris head coach Christina Boesiger said. “It is tough to do that because of how tough our conference is, and for them to do that four years in a row is pretty special.”
Wins over Bennington and Elkhorn North set up a challenging tournament final for Norris against the Class B No. 2 Antlers. The No. 3 Titans came back from a 2-0 deficit to beat Elkhorn 3-2 on Thursday, and Saturday’s match followed the same script.
Elkhorn won the first set 25-19, but Norris’ determination showed as it controlled Set 2 and closed out the third set to take the match. Maisie Boesiger powered the Norris offense with 77 assists over the three matches, while Ella Waters led the Titans with 30 kills and Kalli Kroeker added 29.
“Even after we lost that first set, they were still very focused and determined,” Boesiger said. “You could see the looks in their faces.”
Lady O finishes runner-up in Trailblazer Tournament
The Beatrice volleyball team finished runner-up in the inaugural Trailblazer Conference Tournament.
The Lady O lost in the championship match to Wahoo in two sets 25-8, 25-15.
Hailey Schaaf and Kaitlyn Church led the way for Beatrice in that championship match with three kills each while Avery Gaertig and Mak Hatcliff had two kills each.
Beatrice reached the championship by beating Platteview in three sets 25-19, 25-27, 25-17.
In that match, Kaitlyn Church had 11 kills while Hailey Schaaf had nine kills and Avery Gaertig had eight kills. Ellie Jurgens had five kills, Sadie Glynn had two kills and Mak Hatcliff, Jaiden Coudeyras and Chelsea Leners had one kill each. Coudeyras had 32 assists.
Beatrice had nine ace serves in the match, including three from Mak Hatcliff and two each from Jaiden Couderyas, Hailey Schaaf and Sadie Glynn.
Defensively, Schaaf had three block, Leners had two blocks and Gaertig, Jurgens and Church had a block each. Mak Hatcliff had 32 digs.
In the tournament opener, Beatrice defeated Ralston in two sets 25-10, 25-14.
Gaertig had seven kills while Jurgens, Schaaf and Church had six kills each. Mak Hatcliff had two kills.Coudeyras had 25 assists.
Hatcliff had three ace serves while Glynn had two aces and Coudeyras had one ace.
Defensively, Schaaf and Leners had three blocks each while Gaertig, Jurgens and Church had one block each. Hatcliff had 16 digs.
Beatrice is now 13-11 on the season and will be in action again on Tuesday when they host Ralston
Other Sunland scores
Falls City def. Sterling, 25-17, 25-12 (2-0)
St. Joseph Christian, MO def. Tri County, 25-15, 25-12 (2-0)
Sterling def. Pawnee City, 25-18, 25-12 (2-0)
Sterling def. Tri County, 25-15, 25-11 (2-0)
Tri County Northeast def. North Central, 25-21, 25-22 (2-0)
Tri County Northeast def. Winside, 25-21, 25-20 (2-0)
Tri County def. Pawnee City, 25-21, 25-18 (2-0)
