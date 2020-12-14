Norris wins in long awaited return to action

BLAIR — It was a long few weeks for the Norris girls basketball team as it waited to get back on the court.

Individual conditioning and a few team practices gave Norris a taste of basketball and got it back in rhythm, but what the Class B No. 1 Titans really wanted was a game.

And when they finally got the chance, they came ready to play.

Ella Waters drained a three-pointer on Norris’ opening possession, Kalli Kroeker followed with a three of her own and only four minutes had ticked off the clock by the time Norris led 15-2. The explosive start put Norris on the track to victory as its three-point shooting and aggressive full-court defense led to a 62-38 victory over No. 7 Blair on Saturday.

While the Titans (1-0) were playing their season opener, Blair (3-1) already had three games under its belt heading into the contest. However, the Bears’ 2-3 zone defense opened up space for Norris along the perimeter, and the Titans weren’t shy about launching threes.

Brianna Stai made four threes and led all players with 18 points as part of an 11-for-43 shooting performance for Norris from beyond the arc.