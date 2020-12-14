Norris wins in long awaited return to action

BLAIR — It was a long few weeks for the Norris girls basketball team as it waited to get back on the court.
Individual conditioning and a few team practices gave Norris a taste of basketball and got it back in rhythm, but what the Class B No. 1 Titans really wanted was a game.
And when they finally got the chance, they came ready to play.
Ella Waters drained a three-pointer on Norris’ opening possession, Kalli Kroeker followed with a three of her own and only four minutes had ticked off the clock by the time Norris led 15-2. The explosive start put Norris on the track to victory as its three-point shooting and aggressive full-court defense led to a 62-38 victory over No. 7 Blair on Saturday.
While the Titans (1-0) were playing their season opener, Blair (3-1) already had three games under its belt heading into the contest. However, the Bears’ 2-3 zone defense opened up space for Norris along the perimeter, and the Titans weren’t shy about launching threes.
Brianna Stai made four threes and led all players with 18 points as part of an 11-for-43 shooting performance for Norris from beyond the arc.
“That was a concern of mine — would we be able to come out and hit the three-pointers like we’re capable of?” Norris coach Mark Hagerman said. “The girls did a really good job, and I think it’s very important that we don’t just come down, make one pass and shoot.”
Norris led 38-16 at halftime, but the Bears put together a much-improved third quarter as four different players scored in the quarter. Makayla Baughman led Blair with 14 points, and the renewed Bear effort led Norris to experiment with different defenses.
“The 1-3-1 is kind of our bread and butter, so we tried to mix in man-to-man and 2-3 to challenge the kids and see what would work today to shut Blair down,” Hagerman said.
Full-court pressure is one of the hallmarks of Norris basketball, and the Titans disrupted Blair by forcing 17 turnovers, including seven in the first quarter. Nine different players scored for Norris as each Titan relished the chance to finally get on the court.
“I was just really happy for the girls that they were able to get a game in because we’d been practicing, but nothing can replace the competition of a game,” Hagerman said.
Orangemen dominate Aurora on the road
Beatrice once again got off to a hot start Saturday on their way to a convincing win over Aurora.
The Orangemen won the game 57-35 at Aurora High School.
Beatrice vaulted out to a 21-3 in the first quarter and led 30-17 at half time. They extended their lead to 39-20 in the third quarter before going on to win 57-35.
Bennett Crandall led the way for Beatrice with 17 points while Elliot Jurgens and Devin Smith had 12 points each. Tucker Timmerman had eight points and Kaden Glynn had five points.
Beatrice improves to 3-0 on the season and will be in action again on Tuesday when they travel to Platteview for a doubleheader with the Beatrice girls team.
Other Sunland scores
Boys
TRI COUNTY 53, CENTENNIAL 39
Centennial 10 8 14 7 -- 39
Tri County 14 11 9 19 -- 53
Centennial--Gierhan 15, Nisly 10, Bargen 5, Haberman 5, Zimmer 2, Hartshorn 2.
Tri County--Co. Siems 29, Larson 13, Janssen 5, Weichel 4, Holsing 2.
FREEMAN 49, FALLS CITY 33
Freeman 9 17 15 8 -- 49
Falls City 12 6 4 11 -- 33
Freeman--C. Ruse 14, Niles 10, Vetrovsky 10, H. Ruse 8, Wallman 4, Osterhaus 3.
Falls City--Vitosh 12, Bredemeier 5, Hogue 4, Simon 4, Farmer 2, Craig 1.
WILBER-CLATONIA 45, SUPERIOR 32
Wilber-Clatonia 6 14 11 14 -- 45
Superior 4 12 7 9 -- 32
WC--Combs 18, Hoover 8, Thompson 8, Broz 5, Kracke 4, Homolka 2.
Superior--Blackstone 10, Miller 8, Meyer 6, Whitmore 4, Schnakenburg 4.
MILFORD 52, FAIRBURY 27
Fairbury 13 3 5 6 -- 27
Milford 16 15 17 4 -- 52
Fairbury--D. Starr 10, Smith 6, Grizzle 6, Novotny 3, B. Starr 2.
Milford--Weyand 18, Stutzman 13, Hartwig 9, Yeackley 6, Miller 3, Roth 2, Schluckebier 1.
TRI COUNTY 52, SOUTHERN 45
Tri County 7 14 16 15 -- 52
Southern 11 7 11 16 -- 45
Tri County--Ca.Siems 6, Larson 11, Jantzen 11, Co. Siems 22, Holsing 2.
Southern--Retherford 5, Borzekofski 18, Saathoff 7Adams 5, aehr 6, Gurganious 2, Swearingen 2.
LOURDES 57, HTRS 48
Lourdes CC 16 12 18 11 -- 57
HTRS 3 17 17 11 -- 48
Lourdes CC--Miller 23, Lee 13, Baumert 11, Tesarek 2, Walton 4, Funke 4.
HTRS--Kostecka 6, Knudson 16, Mcnealy 9, Schaardt 14, Joy 3.
DILLER-ODELL 61, STERLING 33
Diller-Odell 14 21 11 15 -- 61
Sterling 11 5 6 11 -- 33
Diller-Odell--Jurgens 17, Mohr 10, Lyons 8, Meyer 5, Ebeling 5, Faxon 4, Ficke 4, Arnold 3, Warren 3, Sutton 2.
Sterling--Goracke 14, Boldt 8, Richardson 7, Hier 2, McAuliffe 2.
CROSS COUNTY 74, MERIDIAN 21
Meridian 6 7 8 0 -- 21
Cross County 25 16 20 13 -- 74
Meridian--Dennis 7, Rut 6, Herrera 4, Paul 2, Niederklein 2.
Cross County--Hollinger 19, A. Noyd 16, C. Seim 10, Hang 7, Lundstrom 6, A. Seim 5, I. Noyd 4, Hild 3, Mickey 2, Troudt 2.
Girls
CENTENNIAL 66, TRI COUNTY 28
Centennial 22 23 7 14 -- 66
Tri County 4 8 7 9 -- 28
Centennial--Hirschfeld 16, Dey 11, Stuhr 8, Green 8, Opfer 6, Avery 6, Rathjen 4, Brandenburgh 3, Nisly 3, Heidtbrink 1.
Tri County--Chapman 15, Holtmeier 5, Rainey 4, Stokebrand 2, Brown 2.
FALLS CITY 35, FREEMAN 31
Falls City 12 6 10 7 -- 35
Freeman 6 8 8 9 -- 31
Falls City--Jones 9, Armbrustes 5, Snethen 6, Kirkendall 11, McNeely 4.
Freeman--Anderson 5, D. Haner 6, Boyer 2, Winkle 2, Niles 6, B. Haner 8, Mahler 2.
PAWNEE CITY 57, JCC 32
JCC 4 18 9 1 -- 32
Pawnee City 19 3 11 24 -- 57
JCC--Moran 10, Plager 7, Berkebile 7, Rother 6, Swanda 2.
Pawnee City--Branch 18, Branek 17, de Koning 12, Tegtmeier 4, Bradbury 4, Lytle 2.
SOUTHERN 56, DESHLER 31
Deshler 7 6 13 5 -- 31
Southern 18 16 11 11 -- 56
Deshler--Vieselmeyer 8, Tr. Schardt 6, Seiber 4, Kleen 3, Schmidt 3, Capek 2.
Southern--Klover 16, Cooper 14, Wegner 10, Smith 10, Klover 3, Troxel 2, Forney-Short 1.
SUPERIOR 40, WILBER-CLATONIA 26
Wilber-Clatonia 4 13 9 0 -- 26
Superior 11 12 13 4 -- 40
Wilber-Clatonia--Rezny 8, Honea 7, Johnson 4, Ehlers 3, Schuerman 2, Oliver 2.
Superior--Meyer 17, Kirchoff 12, Gardner 5, McMeen 3, Blackburn 2, Kobza 1.
THAYER CENTRAL 39, FAIRBURY 29
Thayer Central 11 12 9 7 -- 39
Fairbury 2 11 10 6 -- 29
Thayer Central--stats not provided.
Fairbury--stats not provided.
LOURDES CC 62, HTRS 34
Lourdes CC 17 15 8 22 -- 62
HTRS 10 3 13 8 -- 34
Lourdes CC--Meyer 17, McGowen 13, B. Fulton 10, Welsh 6, L. Heng 6, S. Fulton 3, Madison 3, E. Heng 2, Gygi 2.
HTRS--Glathar 13, Leech 6, Schaardt 4, Goings 4, Novak 4, Howe 3.
DILLER-ODELL 52, STERLING 51
Diller-Odell 17 14 7 14 -- 52
Sterling 18 17 12 4 -- 51
Diller-Odell--Meyerle 16, K. Heidemann 14, A. Heidemann 12, Denner 7, Swanson 3.
Sterling--Richardson 19, Boldt 12, Wingert 7, Walters 5, Wosk 4, Goracke 3, Lafferty 1.
CROSS COUNTY 49, MERIDIAN 28
Meridian 5 11 8 4 -- 28
Cross County 22 9 8 10 -- 49
Meridian--Pribyl 7, Kujath 1, Kort 9, Most 3, Schropfer 6, Stewart 2.
Cross County--Mentink 6, Schaefer 3, Noble 8, Anderson 13, Stratman 19.
MILFORD 42, FAIRBURY 40
Fairbury 9 10 4 17 -- 40
Milford 11 7 14 10 -- 42
Fairbury--Ohlde 7, Mans 2, Robertson 5, Laytan 3, Mccord 4, Tracy 19.
Milford--Stutzman 2, Kontor 18, Kepler 16, Roth 3, Houk 3.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!