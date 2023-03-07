Jimmy Motz readily admits, he wasn't sure what this season held for his Norris boys basketball team.

The Titans were returning just two rotation players from a squad that won nine games the year before. Half the varsity roster was going to be made up of freshmen and sophomores. Setting a goal of making the state tournament? Norris was worried about getting past that first game of the season, against Waverly.

But a funny thing happened as the season went along. Norris won that first game in overtime. The losses, when they came, were largely competitive against quality opponents.

Now, Norris (17-9) enters the Class B state tournament as winners of six in a row, seven of its last eight, and nine of its last 12.

And the last three have been the most memorable — three points over Beatrice on a game-winner with 2.4 seconds left; two points in double overtime against Crete on a layup with six seconds to go; and finally, by one on a buzzer-beating three at Omaha Roncalli in in the district final that sent Motz sprinting around the gym.

The No. 8-ranked and seventh-seeded Titans will take on No. 2 Platteview Thursday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

"We've got a flair for the dramatic," Motz said. "As a coach, it's probably the most fun I've had in a while, just because of what this group has done, and they've handled it really well to this point."

Sophomore Barret Boesiger leads the Titans in scoring, averaging 15 points per game while shooting 42% from three-point range on 180 attempts. He's doubled his scoring average from his freshman season while drawing more attention from opposing defenses.

It was Boesiger's layup against Crete in double overtime that sent the Titans to the district final.

One of the freshmen, Chris Garner, has been Norris' most consistent player — "the biggest piece of the puzzle," Motz said — averaging 11.6 points and 6.5 rebounds per game while leading the Titans in rebounding, field goal percentage, and blocked shots.

It was Garner, who scored with 2.4 seconds left to lift Norris past Beatrice in the first round of subdistricts. And it was Garner, Motz said, who made the play to free another freshman, Macoy Folkerts, for the game-winning three-pointer against Roncalli in the district final. Folkerts wasn't even on the varsity roster at the beginning of the season.

In total, four of Norris' top six scorers are freshmen or sophomores. Josh Bornschlegl, one of the sophomores, leads the team in assists.

"Three of (our rotation) guys were in middle school last year," Motz said. "So they made the jump as the year went along... We've relied on a lot of youth here in big games."

That hasn't meant Norris has forgotten about its upperclassmen. Senior Dakota Klein averages 6.7 points per game and has taken over point guard duties late in the season. Six-foot-4 Wyatt Wubbels provides much-needed size after missing time earlier in the season with an injury. Jakob Godtel is an energy infuser off the bench.

"The big thing with them is, I think they understand just what we need to do to win," Motz said. "To me, it's a testament to what the senior class has done (in) embracing these younger kids and helping to bring them along.

"Because they could have shunned these kids from the start, but they didn't."

Winning helps in that regard, sure. But perhaps the winning doesn't happen if players weren't more willing to accept their roles.

"When you get a mix like that you're not sure how it's going to look. And man, it's worked out for everybody involved," Motz said. "And the younger guys have been receptive to the older guys, and have listened, and those older guys have taken more of a leadership role this year. And to me that's been a big part of this."

The reward is a game under the bright lights of PBA, and a chance for Norris to solidify the beginnings of a bright future.

"The recipe doesn’t change in terms of what’s going to happen this week," Motz said. "The fact of the matter is, we’ve earned the right to be there, to be one of the eight, and we’re going to make the most of the opportunity and see what we can do."