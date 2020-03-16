NSAA delays start of Spring sports

Saturday's Class C-2 boys state basketball championship game between BRLD and Grand Island Central Catholic may have been the last high school competition we see in some time.
In an expected move, the NSAA has suspended the start of spring sports.
All NSAA activity practices will be halted until March 30, and all competitions are suspended until April 2. Spring sports preseason practices began March 2. The suspensions may be extended should the conditions warrant.
The announcement comes as local and national leaders ratchet up efforts to combat the spread of COVID-19.
The suspended sports include soccer, track and field, baseball, boys golf and girls tennis. The dates of district and state competitions in those sports are currently unchanged.
Decisions to reschedule and make up competitions scheduled before April 2 will be made by the individual schools.
Instead of canceling the entire spring sports season like what was done at the college level, "we wanted to give it some time and not jump the gun," NSAA executive director Jay Bellar said. "We want to make the best decision for our schools and our students."
Bellar said the situation will be re-evaluated on Sunday or Monday.
Several school districts, prior to Monday, had already taken steps to suspend practices and activities, including Lincoln Public Schools. On Friday, district and state speech scheduled for later this month was postponed by the NSAA.
The CDC is recommending that gatherings be limited to 50 or fewer people the next eight weeks. That's a major obstacle for the spring sports, especially as they get into district and state competitions where there is more fan attendance.
It's even a bigger issue for track where the number of participants at most regular season invitational meets exceed 50.
"We want to go forward with our activities, but with the parameters the way they are now, it's getting harder," Bellar said.