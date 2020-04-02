NSAA officially cancels spring sports

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Jay Bellar's first item of business Thursday morning when the executive director got to the Nebraska School Activities Association (NSAA) office was determined Wednesday night by Gov. Pete Ricketts.

That was when the governor announced schools across the state would be closed through May 31 because of the ongoing global COVID-19 pandemic. It was an edict that determined the final fate of a spring high school sports season that had already been suspended twice, the latest to May 1.

"After meeting with staff and (NSAA board of directors chairman) Mark Norvell this morning, we saw no way forward after the governor's announcement," Bellar said. "We feel really bad for the kids, and especially the seniors who lost their final high school season."

There will be no high school sports this spring in Nebraska as the NSAA announced Thursday that all activities, including district and state competitions, have been canceled for the school year.

The affected sports are track and field, baseball, soccer, boys golf and girls tennis. The cancellation of those state championships mean another financial hit for the NSAA, which had to play last month's boys state basketball tournament without fans, limiting admission to immediate family of players and coaches.