Older brother helped mold Norris' Cooper Hausmann

When Cooper Hausmann was growing up, he knew he had to improvise every time he found his older brother, Ashton, on the other side of the football.

Perfectly understandable, since Ashton’s blazing straight ahead speed and size was awfully hard for Cooper, two years younger, to match. The fact that the 6-foot, 205-pound Ashton Hausmann was an all-state football player and a state champion sprinter in track at Norris before joining the Nebraska football team this fall as a freshman made it difficult for Cooper to find any edge at all.

But that may be the reason why the junior quarterback’s skill set includes the quick feet necessary to escape the pocket and then either throw an accurate pass downfield or tuck it and keep the defense honest by running for a first down.

“When we played in the backyard, Ashton was always faster than me,” said the 5-10, 175-pound Cooper Hausmann. “I couldn’t run him over either, so I’d have to be quick going side to side and find my own way of doing it.”

Cooper Hausmann has turned a question mark at quarterback at the beginning of the season into an exclamation point as the Class B No. 3 Titans (7-1) head into their regular-season finale — a district championship game at rival No. 5 Waverly at 7 p.m. Friday.