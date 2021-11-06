Omaha Skutt beats Norris for 7th straight state title

LINCOLN -- Norris had high hopes of ending Omaha Skutt's state championship streak, but it wasn't to be.

The two teams split the first two sets of the Class B State Championship Saturday at the Bob Devaney Sports Center, but Omaha Skutt would turn it up a notch in the next two sets to win in four 25-17, 23-25, 25-11, 25-15.

It is the SkyHawks' seventh straight Class B State Championship. It's the second consecutive runner-up finish for Norris.

Ella Water sled the way for Norris with 21 kills while Sydney Jelinek and Gracie Kircher had seven kills each, Celia Spilker had four kills and Anistyn Rice had three kills. Maisie Boesiger had 35 assists in the match.

Omah Skutt was led by Morgan Burke's 20 kills while Ava Heyne had 15 kills and Ivy Leuck had 13 kills.

Norris finishes their season with a 35-3 record. It was the final game for seniors Maisie Boesiger, Ella Waters and Sydney Jelinek.

For more photos and comments from Norris head coach Christina Boesiger, see Tuesday's edition of the Daily Sun.

