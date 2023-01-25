 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Orangemen avenge loss to Ralston in conference tourney

The Beatrice boys basketball team was able to avenge their weekend loss to Ralston with a win in the first round of the Trailblazer Conference Tournament.

Just four days after losing at Ralston 68-60 on Friday, Beatrice rebounded with a 71-63 win over the Rams Tuesday night at the O-Zone in Beatrice.

Shelton Crawford and Crew Meints had 18 points each for the Orangemen while Tucker Timmerman added 16.

Beatrice, the No. 3 seed in the conference, will now play at 6 p.m. on Thursday against the winner of second-seeded Platteview and seventh-seeded Nebraska City. If it’s Nebraska City, Beatrice will host and if it’s Platteview, Beatrice would travel to Platteview.

Beatrice and Ralston battled to a 9-7 game early in the first quarter behind five points from Crawford and a basket each by Luke Feist and Tucker Timmerman.

The Orangemen would end the first quarter on an 8-0 run. Dominik Salazar started the run with a basket off an assist from Crew Meints. Meints then followed that up with a take to the hoop. A three pointer by Crawford and a basket by Treyson Russell off an assist from Timmerman made it 18-7 after the first quarter.

At the beginning of the second quarter, Crawford would answer a Ralston basket with a basket of his own to make it 20-9. The Rams then put on a full court pressure defense, which resulted in a 6-0 run to make it 20-15.

Meints ended the run with a basket and Crawford then answered a Ram basket to make it 24-17.

Timmerman had six points late in the second quarter and Meints had four and Beatrice’s lead remained at 34-27 at half time.

Meints and Timmerman would score the first two baskets of the second quarter to extend the lead to 38-27, but Timmerman then picked up his third foul and would sit the rest of the third quarter.

Crawford, Salazar and Feist had a basket each in the absence of Timmerman, but Ralston would still get back within three at 44-41. Meints hit a big three pointer at the end of the third quarter to make it 47-41 going into the fourth.

Ralston immediately got back within three at 47-44, but Timmerman scored four of the game’s next six points to make it 51-46. Baskets by Salazar and Crawford extended the lead to 57-49.

Ralston hit a three pointer to make it 57-52 with 2:51 left in the game. Ralston went into foul mode and the next four points came from the free throw line by Dawson Loomis to make it 61-52.

The Orangemen struggled from the free throw line late, allowing Ralston to get back within five at 62-57 and then again at 65-60. Big defensive plays late by Feist, Timmerman and Crawford allowed Beatrice to pull away for the 71-63 win.

In addition to the leading scorers, Feist and Salazar had six points each while Loomis had four and Russell had two.

