 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Orangemen baseball falls to Malcolm

  • 0

MALCOLM -- The Beatrice baseball team was unable to come up with the big hits in a loss against Malcolm.

The Orangemen fell to Malcolm 4-2 Tuesday night in Malcolm, dropping their record to 10-3 on the season.

Malcolm was able to get three runs in the bottom of the second inning. Two walks and a single loaded the bases with one out. A walk led to one of the Malcolm runs while two Beatrice errors led to the other two runs, making it 3-0 early.

The Orangemen got two of those runs back in the top of the third. Singles by Jaxson Blackburn and Austin Burroughs set up Tucker Timmerman's RBI single, making it 3-1.

Deegan Nelson walked to load the bases and Adam DeBoer's ground out allowed a run to score, making it 3-2. Beatrice would leave runners at second and third in the inning, though.

The Orangemen would leave two runners on again in the fourth inning. In the bottom of the fifth, Malcolm would tack on an insurance run. A hit batsman, a single and an error led to the run, making it 4-2.

People are also reading…

Beatrice would try to rally with two outs in the top of the seventh when they loaded the bases, but a strikeout would end the game.

Kai Mayfield pitched 4.1 innings, giving up four runs (none earned) on two hits while striking out five and walking six. Austin Burroughs pitched 1.2 innings, giving up no earned runs on one hit while striking out one and walking none.

Beatrice had five hits in the game. Deegan Nelson had a double while Blackburn, Burroughs, Timmerman and DeBoer had a single each.

Beatrice will be in action again on Thursday when they host Wahoo at 4:30 p.m. at Christenson Field.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Grand Island boys soccer coach fired

Grand Island boys soccer coach fired

Grand Island Public Schools said Jeremy Jensen has been relieved of his duties as boys soccer coach of Grand Island Senior High because of the unauthorized disclosure of confidential student information.

Watch Now: Related Video

Paragliding is now a tandem sport in Ghana

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News