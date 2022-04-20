Orangemen baseball falls to Malcolm

MALCOLM -- The Beatrice baseball team was unable to come up with the big hits in a loss against Malcolm.

The Orangemen fell to Malcolm 4-2 Tuesday night in Malcolm, dropping their record to 10-3 on the season.

Malcolm was able to get three runs in the bottom of the second inning. Two walks and a single loaded the bases with one out. A walk led to one of the Malcolm runs while two Beatrice errors led to the other two runs, making it 3-0 early.

The Orangemen got two of those runs back in the top of the third. Singles by Jaxson Blackburn and Austin Burroughs set up Tucker Timmerman's RBI single, making it 3-1.

Deegan Nelson walked to load the bases and Adam DeBoer's ground out allowed a run to score, making it 3-2. Beatrice would leave runners at second and third in the inning, though.

The Orangemen would leave two runners on again in the fourth inning. In the bottom of the fifth, Malcolm would tack on an insurance run. A hit batsman, a single and an error led to the run, making it 4-2.

Beatrice would try to rally with two outs in the top of the seventh when they loaded the bases, but a strikeout would end the game.

Kai Mayfield pitched 4.1 innings, giving up four runs (none earned) on two hits while striking out five and walking six. Austin Burroughs pitched 1.2 innings, giving up no earned runs on one hit while striking out one and walking none.

Beatrice had five hits in the game. Deegan Nelson had a double while Blackburn, Burroughs, Timmerman and DeBoer had a single each.

Beatrice will be in action again on Thursday when they host Wahoo at 4:30 p.m. at Christenson Field.

