Orangemen baseball opens season with blowout win

AUBURN -- Beatrice scored seven run in the first inning and six runs in the second inning on their way to a 13-1 in five innnings over Auburn Saturday in their season opener.

Qwin Zabokrtsky picked up the win for the Orangemen on the mound, pitching four innings and giving up no runs on one hit while striking out five and walking none. He also had two hits including a triple and knocked in four runs.

Austin Burroughs had three hits including two doubles. He had three RBI's and two runs scored.

It didn't take long for Beatrice to score in the first inning. Will Reimer led off the game by getting hit by a pitch. He then scored on Burroughs' RBI double to make it 1-0 early.

Adam DeBoer and Tucker Timmerman were both hit by pitches to load the bases. Brody Nelson and Connor Hamilton both walked to force in runs to make it 3-0. Zabokrtsky followed that up with his bases clearing triple to make it 6-0. Zabokrtsky would eventually score on Burroughs' RBI single, making it 7-0 after one inning.

In the second inning, Caleb Jobman and Brody Nelson walked and Hamilton was hit by a pitch to load the bases with nobody out.