Orangemen baseball, soccer look to qualify for state

It's a big weekend for Beatrice sports.

Both the Orangemen baseball team and boys soccer team will try to punch their tickets to state this weekend in front of their home crowd.

The Orangemen baseball team, which is 14-5 on the season, opens district play Friday night. They are the No. 1 seed in the B-5 District, which means they will be hosting the entire tournament at Christenson Field.

Beatrice will play at 7 p.m. Friday night against the winner of Thursday's play-in game between fourth-seeded St. Paul/Palmer (6-6) and fifth-seeded Nebraska City (6-10).

For results of Beatrice's semifinal game Friday night, visit us online at beatricedailysun.com

With a win, the Orangemen would advance to Saturday's district championship game at a time yet to be determined. A win there would punch Beatrice's ticket to state.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

On the other side of the bracket, third-seeded Lincoln Christian (7-6) will play sixth-seeded Arlington (7-15) on Thursday. The winner of that will play second-seeded Ralston (17-7) in the semifinals on Friday at 5 p.m.

The Beatrice boys soccer team will try to qualify for state for the first time in the 25 year history of the program.