Orangemen baseball, soccer look to qualify for state
top story

Orangemen baseball, soccer look to qualify for state

Tucker Timmerman

Beatrice's Tucker Timmerman delivers a pitch during a game against Crete at Christenson Field in Beatrice.

 Luke Nichols/Daily Sun sports editor

It's a big weekend for Beatrice sports.

Both the Orangemen baseball team and boys soccer team will try to punch their tickets to state this weekend in front of their home crowd. 

The Orangemen baseball team, which is 14-5 on the season, opens district play Friday night. They are the No. 1 seed in the B-5 District, which means they will be hosting the entire tournament at Christenson Field.

Beatrice will play at 7 p.m. Friday night against the winner of Thursday's play-in game between fourth-seeded St. Paul/Palmer (6-6) and fifth-seeded Nebraska City (6-10).

For results of Beatrice's semifinal game Friday night, visit us online at beatricedailysun.com

With a win, the Orangemen would advance to Saturday's district championship game at a time yet to be determined. A win there would punch Beatrice's ticket to state.

On the other side of the bracket, third-seeded Lincoln Christian (7-6) will play sixth-seeded Arlington (7-15) on Thursday. The winner of that will play second-seeded Ralston (17-7) in the semifinals on Friday at 5 p.m.

The Beatrice boys soccer team will try to qualify for state for the first time in the 25 year history of the program.

The Orangemen are the No. 3 seed in Class B and they will host 14th-seeded Platteview at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday at the House of Orange.

The winner of that game will advance to the Class B State Tournament.

The two conference rivals played each other to open the 2021 season and the Orangemen won that contest 2-1.

Beatrice will try to bounce back after a subdistrict semifinal loss to Crete on Monday. They are 13-3 on the season while Platteview is 11-6.

Other Class B District Finals matches on Saturday include No. 16 Crete at No. 1 Omaha Skutt; No. 2 Lexington at No. 15 Kearney Catholic; No. 13 Blair at No. 4 Mount Michael; No. 12 Scottsblutt at No. 5 Bennington; No. 11 Ralston at No. 6 Northwest; No. 10 Schuyler at No. 7 Columbus Scotus and No. 9 South Sioux City at No. 8 Waverly.

