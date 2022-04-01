Orangemen baseball suffers first loss

ELKHORN -- The Beatrice baseball team failed to muster enough offense in a loss to Elkhorn North Thursday night.

The Orangemen fell to Elkhorn North 2-1 in Elkhorn. It's the first loss of the season for the defending Class B state champions.

Beatrice jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the first inning. Max Reis got the rally started with a lead off single. He later stole second and went to third on a passed ball. He scored on Austin Burroughs' ground out to make it 1-0.

Elkhorn North would get their two runs in the bottom of the second. A single, a hit batsman and another single led to the first run. The go-ahead run eventually scored on a passed ball making it 2-1.

That would be the last of the scoring in the game. The Orangemen left runners at first and second base in the third inning and first and third base in the fifth inning.

Beatrice left a runner at third in the sixth inning. In the top of the seventh, the Orangemen were able to load the bases with just one out, but Elkhorn North got out of the inning with a strikeout and a fly out, ending the game.

Kai Mayfield pitched the first two innings for Beatrice, giving up two runs (one earned) on three hits while striking out two and walking none. Tucker Timmerman pitched the final four innings, giving up no runs on no hits while striking out seven and walking none.

Beatrice's offense had four hits in the game. Burroughs had a double while Reis, Jaxson Blackburn and Deegan Nelson had a single each.

Beatrice falls to 6-1 on the season and were in action again Friday night at Waverly. For those results, see Tuesday's edition of the Daily Sun. Beatrice will then travel to Crete on Tuesday.

